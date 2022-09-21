Planning Board

Developer Ron Gregor answers questions from the Southport Planning Board as business owners Eric and Frankie Beacham look on. 

 

The Southport Planning Board sent a pair of downtown development proposals back to review committees for consideration last Thursday. 

Major site plans for 115 N. Howe St. and 101 E. Moore St. came under question by board members for various reasons at the board’s Sept. 15 monthly meeting and will face additional time in front of review committees before votes are cast.