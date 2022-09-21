The Southport Planning Board sent a pair of downtown development proposals back to review committees for consideration last Thursday.
Major site plans for 115 N. Howe St. and 101 E. Moore St. came under question by board members for various reasons at the board’s Sept. 15 monthly meeting and will face additional time in front of review committees before votes are cast.
“It just goes to a review committee so there are no surprises,” said Andrew Laing, owner of the property at 101 E. Moore St. “We’re going to a review and we’ll sit down and go over the plans more in depth. If we meet all of the requirements and they’re satisfied, then I’ll come back.”
Laing, who also owns Southport Coffee Co. and Kitchen at 130 East Moore St., wants to add two stories to the building located at 101 East Moore St. and convert the additional space into four apartments.
Members of the planning board asked Laing about the type of rentals he plans to have in the building, whether they would be short- or long-term. Laing said a final decision hasn’t been made in that regard and the economic climate at the time the building is completed would make the ultimate determination.
“I don’t have to commit to that,” said Laing. “Maybe the market today is long-term rentals or maybe short-terms rentals are better. We’re not going to build this for however long and the market may change. I think the market will dictate what we make them.”
Laing told the board that perhaps two of them would be dedicated to short-term rentals and two to long-term.
“It just depends,” said Laing. “We’re trying to staff our businesses, as well, so maybe we’ll put some people in those units… It’s hard to say.”
Planning board members Scott Jones and Fred Fiss will join Chairman Sue Hodgin on the review committee that oversees the Moore Street proposal.
In July, Frankie and Eric Beacham agreed to resubmit plans for 115 N. Howe St., the current location of Carr Insurance. The couple want to demolish the structure and build a new three-story building that would include offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant.
After board members expressed concerns over occupancy, parking, traffic and dumpsters, developer Ron Gregor told a review committee on July 15 he would resubmit the application. Gregor faced similar questions Thursday night.
Planning board member G.E. Mibelli noted during the July 15 meeting that if the project meets city code, the board has to approve it.
“I have heard that we don’t have a choice but to approve it,” Mibelli said in July. “I am proud to say that I follow the book. I am in a tough situation, because if we follow the book we have no choice.”
Eric Beacham said he hopes the city abides by its code.
“We meet the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance), period,” Eric Beacham said. “We’ll get everything finalized and we’ll go to a board vote. I think it would be unwise for the city to turn us down if we do meet the UDO, but it’s not my call.”
Frankie Beacham left the meeting encouraged that an agreement could be reached.
“We’re making progress,” said Frankie Beacham. “It’s a process and we’ll get through it. We’ll trudge along. We are certainly going to continue to move forward.”
Hodgin, Mibelli and Fiss will again serve on the project’s review committee.
Meehan resigns
Maureen Meehan resigned from the planning board to take a position with the city’s planning and zoning department. Hodgin thanked Meehan for her service and said the search for her replacement will begin immediately. Meehan did not attend Thursday night’s meeting.