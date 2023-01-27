A group of residents unhappy with the decision to implement paid beach parking has initiated a recall petition drive against four members of Oak Island Town Council. Members were served late Thursday, and the move targets John Bach, Mark Martin, Sheila Bell and Charlie Blalock, all of whom voted to implement a plan with a parking contractor.
The action does not affect Mayor Liz White, who does not have a vote unless there’s a tie, or Bill Craft, who voted against the parking plan set to begin April 1.
Recalling elected officials is difficult in North Carlina and allowed only under limited circumstances. Under Oak Island’s charter, a recall is allowed if petitioners can obtain the signatures of 25-percent of registered voters. At Oak Island, that amounts to 2,050 voters whose signatures and addresses must be submitted by February 27. The Board of Elections has 10 days to verify every name, although the board intends to get started as soon as possible.
Should the petition be found to be valid, a recall election would need to be held between 60 to 90 days after sufficiency is established.
Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara LaVere called the action “unprecedented in Brunswick County.”
In the petitions, five voters stated they were initiating action because the plan goes against the will of “citizens.”
Further, the affidavit states there’s nothing in the contract to address what happens if the contractor does not perform or under performs.
The statement of work needs clarification about off-street parking, the document continues. There were changes that were not made clear but were still voted upon, the documents states.
The affidavit questions council’s commitment to creating addition parking spaces and questions the amount of personal information required for residents to maintain free beach-area parking.
For purposes of the petition, there are 8,200 registered voters in Oak Island.
The petitioners are Gail and Glenn Baker, Colleen Zigler, George Graves and Debbie Lovely.
Organizers of the recall will accept signatures on Saturday, January 28, at the VFW hall in Oak Island, beginning at 1 p.m.