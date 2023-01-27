A group of residents unhappy with the decision to implement paid beach parking has initiated a recall petition drive against four members of Oak Island Town Council. Members were served late Thursday, and the move targets John Bach, Mark Martin, Sheila Bell and Charlie Blalock, all of whom voted to implement a plan with a parking contractor.

The action does not affect Mayor Liz White, who does not have a vote unless there’s a tie, or Bill Craft, who voted against the parking plan set to begin April 1.