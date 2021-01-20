Southport Mayor Joseph P. Hatem has added his voice to the growing number of county and municipal officials requesting additional COVID-19 vaccines for Brunswick County residents.
More than 46,000 residents in the county are age 65 years or older, which is nearly a third of the county’s total population. Of that number, more than 31,000 residents fall between the ages of 65 and 74, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“I have personally made it known to the highest level of our state government concerning the need for more shipments of vaccine to our area,” Hatem said at the January 14 Southport Board of Aldermen meeting. He also reported that he spoke with local and state health officials in late December and early January regarding a plan to help with distribution of the vaccine.
“I explained to them that the city will provide the facility, employees to help with registration, assistance with the flow of people, and EMS volunteers,” he said. Hatem also noted the city has retired and working volunteer nurses and doctors to help immunize citizens.
“I would help with the immunization aspect myself ,” he added.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCHHS) announced last Thursday that all health care workers and anyone 65 years and older will be next to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The Department updated its vaccination plan in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Following these updates, the state is currently in Group 2 of its plan.
Brunswick County Health Services, Novant Health and Dosher Memorial Hospital are updating their vaccination plans to align with the state plan. However, individuals are asked to remain patient as vaccine availability is still limited in Brunswick County. Eligible individuals under Group 2 include anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation. Vaccinations will also continue for members of the population who are eligible under Group 1 (health care workers and long-term care staff and residents), as will efforts to administer second doses of the vaccines to individuals.
At this time, community members 65 and older and health care workers who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine should sign up for a Novant Health MyChart account. Recipients do not need to be affiliated with a specific healthcare system to sign up for MyChart, or to receive a vaccination.
The number of appointments available at the clinic depends on the number of vaccines the state sends to the county every week. Most appointments at the vaccination clinic are already booked through Friday, Jan. 22, so individuals who create an account now should anticipate that any available appointments they are notified about will fall after this date.
The NCDHHS also announced Thursday that it would partner with Novant Health to host a community vaccine event in Brunswick County. More details about community vaccine events will be shared when details are available.
According to the NCDHHS dashboard, 2,321 individuals in Brunswick County have received their first dose of the vaccine and 534 completed their full series as of Jan. 13.
The joint clinic in Brunswick County vaccinated more than 770 individuals, age 75 and older, with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, January 11-14. This number does not account for the number of individuals vaccinated who fall in Group 1 (formerly Phase 1a).
County numbers
As of Monday, January 18, Brunswick County reported 416 new cases COVID-19. Three new deaths have also been reported within the past week, pushing the total to 82 since the pandemic began, with 5,792 total cases. Of that total, 4,548 persons are considered recovered. As of January 18, 19 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 1,143 are isolating.
The rate of increase in new cases is down a bit compared to the previous week. The 25 to 49 age group continues to lead all other age groups, with 125 new cases reported as of January 18. That group is closely followed by the 65+ group with 123 new cases. The 50-64 year olds saw an increase of 101 over the previous week’s number. For younger adults in Brunswick County, the 17 and under group reported 34 new cases, while the 18-24 year old group had the fewest number of new cases at 33.
Across the state
The total number of cases reported in North Carolina since the pandemic began now stands at 684,497. The disease has claimed 8,139 lives in the state. The daily rate of positive tests is down a bit, to 11.8% from 14.7% a week ago.
To date, 8,120,465 North Carolinians have been tested for COVID-19.
As of the January 19 report, 3,881 individuals in North Carolina are hospitalized with the disease. Of the state’s 2,374 available ventilators, 1,284 are currently in use. As for the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program, NCDHHS officials report that as of January 18, 344,456 state residents have received their initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Another 60,073 have received their second doses.
Brunswick Schools
As of January 14, Brunswick County Schools reported 15 active cases cases of COVID-19, with 40 students in quarantine due to close contact with persons with positive cases. Of the active cases, one is at Bolivia Elementary, two at Leland Middle, one at North Brunswick High, one at Shallotte Middle, one at South Brunswick Middle, two at Southport Elementary, three at Supply Elementary, one at Town Creek Middle, one at Waccamaw, one at West Brunswick High, and one at Central Office.
Also, on Tuesday, January 19, students and staff returned to classrooms after transitioning from Plan C, which was 100% remote learning.