On Tuesday, Oak Island Town Council unanimously approved a major subdivision at Pine Forest for 159 rental units on about 30 acres of the larger site. The issue came to council with a split 3-3 vote from the Planning Board, with dissenters the stating their main concern was part of the project being in the flood hazard area (AE, stillwater flooding).
Developers told council they would meet or exceed all standards and that they had engineering solutions for flood-prone areas. Many areas of the island are in flood hazard areas; that does not render platted lots unable to be developed. The developers said they would not intrude on wetlands at the site, located on the mainland north of N.C. 211
Parking in the right of way
Council codified its earlier decision to allow right of way parking for up to 24 hours in wooded sections, specifically ones north of Davis Canal and not regulated by the beach area parking vendor. Staff stated enforcement by the police department would be driven mainly by complaints.
Unified development ordinance
Council approved numerous housekeeping changes to the unified development ordinance. Several speakers said that the changes would lessen development controls. Instances mentioned by the speakers were addressed by Town Planner Matt Kirkland, who told council limitations and rules are listed in another section of the ordinance.
Kirkland identified 10 areas of the ordinance that would involve policy decisions and said he’d bring them back to council, which tabled the question. They include the table of approved uses and dimensional standards for some structures.
See more in the April 19 edition of The State Port Pilot.