On Tuesday, Oak Island Town Council unanimously approved a major subdivision at Pine Forest for 159 rental units on about 30 acres of the larger site. The issue came to council with a split 3-3 vote from the Planning Board, with dissenters the stating their main concern was part of the project being in the flood hazard area (AE, stillwater flooding).

Developers told council they would meet or exceed all standards and that they had engineering solutions for flood-prone areas. Many areas of the island are in flood hazard areas; that does not render platted lots unable to be developed. The  developers said they would not intrude on wetlands at the site, located on the mainland north of N.C. 211 