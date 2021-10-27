A great many veterans took advantage of perfect weather last week to fish at Ocean Crest Pier during Operation North State’s “Peer Fishing Festival.”
The five-day event hosted 50-70 anglers each day, with another 30-plus volunteers helping by baiting hooks, serving lunch and socializing under sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s.
It was a welcome reunion for an event postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that had been cancelled in 2019 due to a hurricane. The fishing festival is among several programs sponsored by Operation North State, a nonprofit group that supports veterans.
“The fish aren’t biting like crazy but the smiles are huge,” said Dana Hutson, a staff member of Operation North State.
Members of the Oak Island Fire Department, Water Rescue, American Legion, Elks Lodge and Coast Guard Station Oak Island prepared and served lunch and snacks to the anglers.
“I just want to give back,” said one volunteer who drove from Bath to help for the day.
The crowd included former members of every branch of the armed services. Some came for the sense of camaraderie as much as the chance to hook a meal.
“It feels like being in the Marine Corps again,” said Louis Mays of Raleigh. “This is the best organization you’d ever find and they give us something fun to do. It’s relaxing and gives us peace of mind.”
Mays also said he enjoyed catching some mullet and pompano.
Unlikely landing
One of the more unusual catches happened after one veteran had his rod snatched into the ocean after a hard strike. Volunteer Lucy Perdue said the angler thought he’d lost an expensive rod and Penn reel.
After another volunteer obtained a gaff and rope and swept the area they were able to eventually snag the rod and successfully return it to the fisherman, Perdue said.
Operation North State, based in Winston-Salem, also holds freshwater fishing events, golf tournaments and bicycling rallies to help veterans.
Photos by Lee Hinnant