Bill Puckett takes great pride in having the honor of being the manager and driver of the unique trailer known as the 9/11 Never Forget Memorial Mobile Exhibit.
“I always tell people I have the best tourism job in the world,” he said.
Escorted into Southport Friday for the North Carolina 4th of July Festival, the exhibit continued its mission of educating people about those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. The exhibit set up near the Southport Fire Department substation on East Nash Street.
The trailer, which tours the country on an educational mission, is funded by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The foundation is named after Siller, a New York City firefighter, husband and father of five who had completed his shift on Sept. 11, 2001, and was on his way to play golf when he heard that two planes had crashed into the Twin Towers. He strapped some 70 pounds of firefighting gear on his back and rushed through gridlock traffic to the WTC, where he perished. Siller’s family started the foundation in March, 2002.
Christened Sept. 11, 2013, at Fort Bragg (now known as Fort Liberty, just west of Fayetteville), the 53-foot trailer covers about 1,100 square feet when opened. It is full of facts, photos, video and various items from Ground Zero.
“Everything you see in here came from Ground Zero,” Puckett said. “Everything is 100 percent authentic. You’ll never see another one like it anywhere.”
Among the items on display are pieces of WTC steel, firefighting equipment, ladder truck panels and images of newspaper accounts of the attacks. A firefighter statue encased in glass is a miniature version of a full-size version located at a fire training academy on Rock Island in New York City.
Among the more touching displays are lists of Fire Department of New York City members who died on 9/11 and those FDNY members who died from illnesses related to rescue and recovery at the WTC in the aftermath.
Bridget Veenema of Oak Island was in Southport Saturday morning specifically to see the exhibit for the first time. Staring at a hunk of WTC steel, she said: “You can kind of feel it. I feel like there’s emotion, even in these inert items. You can tell that they’re almost living. Someone took them, crafted them for the display. It’s real. It’s very real.”
The exhibit notes that altogether, 2,977 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Arlington, Va., and Pennsylvania.
Puckett said “that’s not even a full list of everyone we have lost since that day. We’re up to 340 (firefighters) that we have lost post-9/11. NYPD, they lost over 400 since that day. Port Authority, they lost 13.
“That’s what we want people to understand; it’s still ongoing. It’s not over. The cancers that have been discovered are not normal cancers. There was a year stretch where so many cancers were discovered, they didn’t name them. They just gave them a number, and every one of them was incurable.”
Tour guide Steve Spellman was a Manhattan firefighter at the time and on the scene at Ground Zero the day of the attacks.
“We didn’t know what was real and what wasn’t because you couldn’t see anything anyway,” he said, standing next to an iconic photo of three firefighters raising the American flag amid the rubble. “So, it was just, we thought, a fire is all. So, we were just in a big fire right now, a big fire and you’re searching for people and you just kept searching for people and searching for people. And then the search went day after day, week after week and month after month. It just kept going on. There are still well over a thousand people that haven’t been identified.”
One of the memories that sticks with Spellman is people coming to the aid of firefighters.
“People came running to help us,” he said. “We don’t forget that … People were giving blood. People were throwing waters (to) us … feeding us, everything. Coming down, they were doing anything they possibly could.”
Puckett said this is the fifth year the exhibit has visited Southport. At some point this year, he said, the exhibit will probably exceed 750,000 visitors over a 10-year span.
How much mileage has the truck racked up over the course of its travels? “Several million,” said Puckett.
The trailer is headed toward the end of its service. Puckett said a new, larger trailer with more interactive features will replace this one in November.
Frank Johnson of Iron Station, N.C., made his second visit to the exhibit. This time, though, he brought his children, Liam, 10, and Kierstyn, 12, who both experienced it for the first time.
“It makes you, obviously, emotional just because … the United States as a whole was impacted,” said Johnson, a former Marine. “There are people out here who don’t make a lot of money that protect us every day, whether it be EMS, fire or police officers.”
Puckett said high school students have asked him for his definition of a hero. He said a hero is “somebody who will come to your aid that asks for nothing in return. That’s a hero. We like to think we touch people and, you know, we give them an experience because out in the midwest, a lot of those people have never had the opportunity to go to the city, and to be able to bring part of that to them, it’s special.”