Despite almost all annual events in the Southport/Oak Island area being canceled for this fall, the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is still on.
Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce tournament committee members met Monday and decided to host the U.S. Open October 1-3. It has taken place since 1979 and is held annually the first week in October.
“It’s important to give people something to look forward to,” said Karen Sphar, Executive Vice President of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce.
Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Isaias on August 3, the tournament weigh in location will be held at a place
yet-to-be-determined.
Competition rules will not change, and there will still be an all cash guaranteed prize structure.
The chamber of commerce is committed to abiding with all social distancing protocols put forth by Gov. Cooper, and face coverings and maintaining six-foot distance when fishermen come in to weigh their fish will be required. One representative from each boat will be allowed to weigh-in.
“That way we are eliminating the chance of COVID-19 exposure for the fisherman, and also for our chamber volunteers,” stated Sphar.
“The chamber wants to give a shout-out to the Southport Marina for what they have done for the U.S. Open for many years,” said Sphar. We know the marina will be back on its feet as soon as it can, and we are looking forward to coming home (to the marina) next year.
“Until then, it’s important for the area, and for the fishing community to have this event,” she added. “It’s going to be different, but it it still important to the communities and to to chamber members.”
There will also be no spectators allowed on site this year.
“It is unfortunate that we can’t have the crowds like we always have,” Sphar said, “but we will have a competition for the fishing community that will bring lots of coaters and award lots of big money.