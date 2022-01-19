Brunswick County ushered in the new year with a surge of COVID-19 cases that threatened to close down schools amidst an ensuing staffing shortage.
The Brunswick County Schools (BCS) Board of Education called an emergency meeting the morning of Jan. 12 to announce that schools would close for an extra two days going in to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance weekend, giving the system a five-day respite period to regroup and plan for the remaining months of the calendar year.
For BCS nurses, the reset offered them a few moments of peace following an exhaustive two-week period where COVID cases dominated their days, often from start to finish.
“All of our nurses are overwhelmed,” BCS Head Nurse Wanda Willis said. “COVID is just surging right now and it’s COVID all day long.”
Hopeful to limit quarantining
On their return Tuesday, there was a new mandatory mask policy.
Traversing the COVID-19 landscape this school year has been a strain for everyone - parents, students, teachers and nurses. Jennifer Lucas, the nurse at South Brunswick High School (SBHS), spent much of her time over the past two weeks either on the phone, checking students for COVID or contact tracing. Lucas carries a copy of the state’s COVID-19 toolkit around with her throughout the day as she constantly has to keep up with ever-changing guidelines related to which students can stay in school and which ones need to be sent home.
Prior to the board of education’s decision last week to make masks mandatory when students returned to campus on Jan. 18, Lucas said the amount of kids sent home would multiply due to exposure guidelines. Now that masks are once again mandatory on BCS campuses, Lucas is hopeful she can limit the number of students who need to be quarantined.
“Contact tracing is what we did all day long before the board made its decision to make masks mandatory,” said Lucas. “We know that because we’re in a mask-mandated setting we’re going to have a lot more kids in the classroom. I won’t have to send all of these kids home due to exposure because of what the toolkit says. It will make my job easier, but what stresses me out is I want to keep kids in school. Sometimes I can do that and sometimes I can’t.
“We don’t like wearing masks but we want them here and wearing the masks will keep them here.”
Lucas said children who have been exposed to the virus won’t have to necessarily miss school. If a child is experiencing symptoms, the quarantine period begins with the outset of the first symptom and lasts for a minimum of five days. Lucas said some of the symptoms that can get a student sent home include fever, chills, coughing, shortness of breath, body aches, fatigue, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a loss of taste and/or smell.
‘It’s just a real stressful time’
SBHS Principal Michael Hodges said the ultimate goal is to keep students in the building. While some kids adapted well to remote learning, Hodges said there are real concerns about students falling behind during this time, making it even more important that his doors stay open.
“They’re not learning if they’re not here,” Hodges said. “They’re very familiar with getting online and getting their assignments from their teachers, but there is no live instruction. Even the best student who stays on top of their work still misses that live teaching. It’s tough.
“I think you have to be concerned,” Hodges continued. “Even the best of students are still missing out, especially in math where tomorrow builds off today. There are some things you just need to be there for.”
Lucas has noticed an improvement in her school’s overall mental health this year with everyone in the building, even though the last two weeks tried to challenge that narrative among staff. Lucas stressed the importance of being able to keep the students in school, especially for their own development.
“I think it was really hard for everybody when we were home doing virtual learning,” said Lucas. “It’s developmentally necessary for these kids to be with their peers, and being in class and having a routine. That was a really tough time for everybody. These kids know that we love them and will do whatever we can to help them.
“Through no fault of anyone, it’s just a real stressful time - like last week when we had so many cases here. One day we had 15 positive cases and the next day we had 25, and it was just so much for one person to do.”
‘We want our kids in school’
The county’s schools started the year last August with 19 nurses on staff but that number has gone down - Willis said some have opted for a career change amidst the current COVID climate. By hitting the reset button last week, Willis is hoping the pause will help the system get a hold on the recent Omicron surge.
Southport Elementary School (SES) Principal Marie Laboy said the current challenge is establishing consistency for her students and staff. The recent surge limited the amount of available teacher substitutes at SES, and the number of students absent is higher than normal. Laboy said masks provide one more opportunity to limit the spread of COVID and, if making the practice mandatory in schools keeps students in class, she supports it.
“We’ll do whatever we can to help,” said Laboy. “When masks were mandatory the kids did a great job and I think they will again. Unfortunately, it’s just a terrible time for children to be children. Their freedoms are gone as far as the way they normally interact. Hopefully there is some resilience building here. This is just one more thing on their plate. We want our kids in school. Everybody does. That’s where they learn best.”
Parent: ‘masks a waste of time’
Parents often find themselves unable to keep up with the constantly changing toolkit when it comes to quarantines and who needs to be home due to an exposure.
Shannon Gladden, who has a ninth grader at SBHS, said the week leading up to the school’s five-day hiatus decision proved particularly confusing. She agreed with canceling classes for two days and allowing for the reset, but was wary about whether kids would actually stay separated during the time off and remains skeptical about how effective masks are on students.
“Everything has been pretty consistent until the past week and since then it’s gone all to hay,” Gladden said. “It’s just crazy now. From what the CDC says, after five days, you’re not really that contagious. If they take the five days and people do what they say they’re going to do it could be beneficial.
“As far as wearing masks when they go back to school, I think it is a complete waste of time. These kids don’t wear masks. They might put them on so they don’t get in trouble, but there is no point in the masks. The masks they’re giving out at school is a T-shirt cut out to be a mask. The masks may give people a happy feeling, but they’re pointless because they’re not using them the way they should to be effective.”
Gladden compared the current surge in COVID cases to the flu in terms of symptoms, and feels it may be time to change course in terms of the school district’s mitigation strategy. She also says she definitely does not want to see a return to remote learning.
“If you compare it to the flu, you have the choice of getting the vaccine or not, but you’re still subject to the flu,” said Gladden, who recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19. “We didn’t close down schools. I don’t feel like we can keep using COVID as an excuse for the school system to be ran the way it is.”
Gladden stated that parents should have the option for virtual learning, but closing a whole school so one or two people don’t get it doesn’t make sense.
Parent: wearing masks ‘a wise decision’
Francesca Slaughter has one kid attending SBHS and another at South Brunswick Middle School, and she supported the decision to mandate masks for students and staff. Slaughter pointed to the school board’s previous decision to make masks optional and the ensuing results as a good reason for making the switch to mandatory masks.
“It didn’t take a medical degree to know what would happen with the mask optional policy coming back from the holidays,” Slaughter said. “Despite taking preventative measures, my family was infected and are dealing with the consequences of it. I don’t think the board had a choice because of the staffing shortage. There just wasn’t enough staff to teach the children.
“I think it is a wise decision to go back to wearing masks. I don’t know anyone who likes to wear masks, us included, but we’ll do whatever we need to do to keep everyone safe and in school.”
Slaughter encouraged the school board to bring in more pediatricians and other health experts into the discussion instead of simply relying on numbers provided from the health department. She agrees that the ultimate goal should be keeping students in the classroom and medical professionals may provide useful and practical solutions.
“I’m not sure the health department is providing the school board with any guidance other than just giving them numbers,” said Slaughter. “I think the key is to mitigate the spread and keep everyone in school. We do that by working side by side with the experts and implementing those temporary policies in order to get us pass this. How long this will last no one knows but what we’re doing obviously isn’t working. The masks optional policy is not working.
“I think we all have our opinions, but when it comes to keeping kids healthy and in school, we need to be talking with the experts.”
