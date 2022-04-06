On February 10, a cat named Charlie was dropped off at Brunswick County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services after he was picked up as a stray on Ocean Isle Beach.
That might have been the end of this cat tale, but it ended up taking a few turns to find its happy ending.
Shelter staff took the cat in, and noticed that Charlie didn’t seem like the typical stray. He appeared relatively healthy and not very feral, indicating someone owned and cared for Charlie. Animal care technician Emily Beard followed protocol and searched for a microchip in Charlie to find out more information about the shelter’s new visitor. Beard eventually found the microchip, but the information didn’t provide the immediate answers she was hoping for.
“When I called the microchip company, they gave me the woman’s daughter’s information,” Beard said. “I tried calling and I couldn’t get through to anybody so I sent an email, which was actually linked to her mother. I left a number, telling her we think we found her cat.”
Beard received a call back a short time later from a woman who said Charlie went missing in August 2021 – from his Charlotte home.
Nobody could figure out how Charlie, who was a house cat, got out – or how he ended up hundreds of miles away at Ocean Isle Beach.
“They thought somebody had taken him, or a coyote got him,” said Beard. “The owner said he must have just snuck out of the house.
“He just happened to pop up here.”
After receiving confirmation of Charlie’s whereabouts, Beard said his owners hopped in the car and drove straight to the Brunswick County shelter to reunite with their lost feline. After six months on the open road, Charlie didn’t appear any worse for wear.
“His owner said it looked like he had actually gained a little weight since he got lost,” Beard said. “Somebody was taking care of him. He was semi-friendly towards people, so someone saw him and took him with them when they were on vacation or something.”
When Charlie saw his owners, Beard said, the cat, who was originally adopted in Savannah, Georgia, clearly remembered who they were and was happy to be reunited with his family.
Charlie is a great example of why owner’s should get their pets chipped, Beard said, because it does help when animals wander off or get lost.
“I would say 95% of the time we can reunite (pets) with their owners if they have a microchip,” said Beard. “The only 5% comes when we can’t find the owner, or the owner hasn’t updated their contact information. But that’s rare.”
According to statistics, microchip identification helps return an estimated 8,000 lost cats, dogs, and other animals to their homes every day. The microchip, which is the size of a grain of rice, is injected under the skin between the shoulder blades of the pet in a relatively harmless veterinary procedure. The chip is permanent, lasting the whole life of the pet. The owner’s information has to be registered with your bar code number so that they can be contacted if their pet becomes lost.
Had Charlie not had the microchip implanted, Beard said the chances of him going home would’ve been drastically different.
“When animals come into us as a stray we hold them here for six to 10 days to make sure their owner doesn’t come in,” Beard said. “With this cat, in particular, if he hadn’t had the microchip the owners would have had no way to find him. They wouldn’t even have thought to look in a shelter in Brunswick County that’s four to five hours away.
“I always recommend that everyone gets their pets microchipped because you never know what could happen. It’s the easiest way to reunite them with their owners.”