Oak Island Town Council approved a performance guarantee with the developer of a local subdivision during a June 29 special meeting.
Timmons Group requested the performance guarantee for The Orchards of Oak Island, located between SE 66th and SE 67th streets on East Oak Island Drive, a nine-lot subdivision that was approved by the town last May. The subdivision is ready for final plat approval but the utilities are not yet full installed, keeping the lots from being officially recorded and created. The performance guarantee ensures the utilities will be completed and allows the developer to continue construction at the site. Council passed the motion to approve unanimously.
“Whenever you have a subdivision there are certain improvements that the developer is responsible for, in this case, water and sewer installations,” said Oak Island Planning Director Matthew Kirkland. “Our ordinance requires that the developer enters into an agreement with the town to guarantee those items.”
Timmons committed to either putting up a letter of credit or cash for $203,665, which is 125% of the estimated cost of installation. The developer is responsible for installing the water and sewer lines, but the performance guarantee serves as a safeguard for the town in the event the project runs into trouble.
“Should the developer go under and there’s no one there to install the infrastructure, the town could potentially pull that money and install it,” said Kirkland. “It lets them record the map and actually have those lots created, and make sure there is at the very least funding for the installation of that infrastructure should something happen to the developer and them not be able to install it. It really would be up to the town if they were to pull that money or not.”
Once the infrastructure is installed and the subdivision is inspected and approved by meeting all of the town’s standards and requirements, Oak Island would release the funds back to either the developer or a bank.
“They’ve been working on getting the water and sewer installed,” Kirkland said. “They ran into a time crunch with their financing, so they’re just using this option instead of having to wait another couple months while they finish up installing the water and sewer. They just wanted to go ahead and get the lots mapped out.”