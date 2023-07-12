The Orchards

Oak Island Town Council approved a performance guarantee on June 29 with the developer of The Orchards of Oak Island subdivision on East Oak Island Drive. (Photo by Eliot Duke)

 

Oak Island Town Council approved a performance guarantee with the developer of a local subdivision during a June 29 special meeting.

Timmons Group requested the performance guarantee for The Orchards of Oak Island, located between SE 66th and SE 67th streets on East Oak Island Drive, a nine-lot subdivision that was approved by the town last May. The subdivision is ready for final plat approval but the utilities are not yet full installed, keeping the lots from being officially recorded and created. The performance guarantee ensures the utilities will be completed and allows the developer to continue construction at the site. Council passed the motion to approve unanimously. 