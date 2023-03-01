These artist’s renderings show the plans for the main walkway, an elevated pool, marsh boardwalk and boardwalk detail of Boardwalk Place, the proposed two-story hotel with 106 rooms at East Dolphin Drive and Third Place East.
These artist’s renderings show the plans for the main walkway, an elevated pool, marsh boardwalk and boardwalk detail of Boardwalk Place, the proposed two-story hotel with 106 rooms at East Dolphin Drive and Third Place East.
These artist’s renderings show the plans for the main walkway, an elevated pool, marsh boardwalk and boardwalk detail of Boardwalk Place, the proposed two-story hotel with 106 rooms at East Dolphin Drive and Third Place East.
These artist’s renderings show the plans for the main walkway, an elevated pool, marsh boardwalk and boardwalk detail of Boardwalk Place, the proposed two-story hotel with 106 rooms at East Dolphin Drive and Third Place East.
These artist’s renderings show the plans for the main walkway, an elevated pool, marsh boardwalk and boardwalk detail of Boardwalk Place, the proposed two-story hotel with 106 rooms at East Dolphin Drive and Third Place East.
adstewart2
These artist’s renderings show the plans for the main walkway, an elevated pool, marsh boardwalk and boardwalk detail of Boardwalk Place, the proposed two-story hotel with 106 rooms at East Dolphin Drive and Third Place East.
adstewart2
These artist’s renderings show the plans for the main walkway, an elevated pool, marsh boardwalk and boardwalk detail of Boardwalk Place, the proposed two-story hotel with 106 rooms at East Dolphin Drive and Third Place East.
adstewart2
These artist’s renderings show the plans for the main walkway, an elevated pool, marsh boardwalk and boardwalk detail of Boardwalk Place, the proposed two-story hotel with 106 rooms at East Dolphin Drive and Third Place East.
Last-minute filings with the Town of Oak Island reveal details about the design of the proposed hotel Boardwalk Place, along with a traffic impact analysis that concludes, “the project has no significant impacts to the roadway network.”
The plan calls for 106 rooms on two levels with ground-level parking and vehicular access from Third Place East and at two spots off East Dolphin Drive. One driveway from East Dolphin would be a one-way internal road with an exit also on East Dolphin. Boardwalk Place would also include two retail spaces, a fine dining restaurant and a high-turnover sit-down eatery.
The site has the potential to generate a maximum of 1,897 daily trips, with 100 trips in the peak morning hour and 136 trips in the peak afternoon hour, the study by Davenport Engineering stated. Specific hours considered as peak times were not listed in the study.
Traffic concerns, property value
Island residents at the February 13 meeting with developers expressed concern that the developers did not analyze impacts to the intersection of East Dolphin Drive and Middleton Avenue, located one block west of the proposed hotel. Others questioned whether the project could change the character of the neighborhood or affect property values.
Engineering standards generally consider Boardwalk Place as three non-integrated uses on the same lot.
“This project contains three completely integrated uses that compliment and serve each other, significantly reducing trips,” the study determined. “The numbers, therefore, reflect a greater traffic impact than actually expected.”
“This study has determined the project has no significant impacts to the roadway network,” it continued. “No improvements are recommended to accommodate the impacts of new development traffic. The site should be constructed according to applicable local standards.”
To the question of property values, J.C. Morgan Co., a real estate appraisal and consulting firm out of Wilmington, concluded “the proposed project will not substantially injure the value of adjoining property.”
Certified appraiser Cal Morgan stated he examined properties similar to the proposal, including hotels, multi-family condominiums and larger commercial properties, and studied sales of single-family residences adjacent to - and not adjacent to - similar uses. “There was no impact on prices,” he wrote.
Developers seek special use permit
Third Place East is a street that has not been finished. The developers offered to finish the street, with a sidewalk, and add 19 public parking spaces for public access to a boardwalk that would circle the marsh and north side of the property. This would also offer public access to the Davis Canal at the north end of Third Place East.
The project architect is Mark Loudermilk, whose previous work includes The Shoppes and Offices at Leland. Landscape architect Scott Stewart’s work include Demarest Landing in Wilmington and Compass Pointe in Leland.
The developers are seeking a special use permit for a hotel in a CB (community business) zone. More than 70 commercial uses are allowed by right in the zone, including convenience stores, nightclubs, bars, car washes and bowling alleys.
By seeking a special permit, the process allows town council to impose site-specific conditions, if it chooses.
The core criteria for the permit include whether the project endangers public safety, whether it meets all specifications, whether it won’t hurt surrounding property values and whether it is in harmony with the area.
Council heard four hours of testimony on February 13 and recessed the quasi-judicial hearing until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at Town Hall with public testimony accepted at 6 p.m.
Only witnesses sworn in at the February 13 meeting will be allowed to speak on March 20.