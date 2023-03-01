Last-minute filings with the Town of Oak Island reveal details about the design of the proposed hotel Boardwalk Place, along with a traffic impact analysis that concludes, “the project has no significant impacts to the roadway network.”

The plan calls for 106 rooms on two levels with ground-level parking and vehicular access from Third Place East and at two spots off East Dolphin Drive. One driveway from East Dolphin would be a one-way internal road with an exit also on East Dolphin. Boardwalk Place would also include two retail spaces, a fine dining restaurant and a high-turnover sit-down eatery.