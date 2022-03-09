As the Russian invasion of Ukraine was raging on last week, area residents Cheryl Fulton and Martha Johnson put their heads together and found a way to offer an emotional outlet for the local community.
Fulton knew Johnson through Southport Indivisible-Stepping Forward: Johnson is the co-founder and Communications Coordinator of the local grassroots group that describes itself as supporting “laws and policies that will bring about a fair, just, and inclusive America.” Fulton reached out to her Feb. 28 about the possibly of organizing a local event regarding the war in Ukraine.
Due to their efforts along with The Rev. Deacon Sally Learned and the Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship, within just a couple of days an event came to fruition that surpassed everyone’s expectations.
Hundreds of area citizens gathered around the Peace Pole at Waterfront Park on Friday night for a vigil consisting of sharing in praying, singing, holding candles, sharing with others the emotional toll a war half a world away has been taking as it unfolds on TVs and phones around the globe.
“(The event) really just came from us watching the news and being horrified and heartbroken by what we were seeing on TV,” said Fulton. “I was a little stunned by how quickly it came together.”
She said she started reaching out to media and as soon as she pressed “send,” her phone started ringing.
“At that point we were just running on adrenaline,” Fulton said, “just making sure we could cover all of the bases we could - in the best way that we could honor Ukraine and its people.”
Johnson handled the Southport logistics of the vigil while Fulton reached out to the media. Johnson has organized similar events in the past related to gun regulation and immigration, and said she felt the community needed a way to contribute in whatever way it could.
“What really can you do?” Johnson asked. “You can make a donation, but when there is a time when you feel hopeless the b2est thing you can do is reach out to your community and your faith. That’s what we did.
“There are a lot of us who feel hopeless, like your hands are tied and you don’t know what to do. It was a big deal, and obviously it was a big deal to a lot of people.”
‘Really quite a response’
Rev. Learned became involved with organizing the vigil on March 1 and found widespread support from the Southport-Oak Island Interchurch Fellowship and its 17 local member churches. Learned said she knew the community was struggling with the horrors of the war and felt it was important to provide people with a chance to come together.
“I was very pleased that there were so many people from Southport willing to come out on a cold and windy night to pray for peace in Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Learned said. “I think it’s through our collective voice that we make change in the world. Every time we can do something like that it brings our attention into focus.
“It’s the little things that really make a difference.”
Reverends from around the area took time out of busy Lent schedules to participate Friday evening and offer prayers of love and support for Ukraine and its people.
Many of the those in attendance wore blue and yellow – the colors of the Ukraine flag – or waved the country’s flag. Fulton made 65 blue and yellow ribbons for the vigil and hoped to give them all out.
She ran out quickly. Johnson passed out small sunflowers to attendees as they arrived – she too found herself in short supply. She also passed out information on legitimate organizations to donate to that are aiding Ukrainians, including World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as those who remain in the country.
“I thought to myself that if we got 100 people I’d be happy,” said Fulton. “As more and more people came out, I was so grateful. It was really quite a response.”
Johnson said she plans to hold additional vigils in the future and probably will try to have them on the weekend (instead of Friday) next time so more people can attend.
Doesn’t seem real
Several Ukrainians who live in the area attended Friday night’s vigil, including Nataliya Brynzey, who came to the microphone and spoke to the crowd about the plight of her family still living in the country.
Born in Chernivtsi, a city near the Romanian border, Brynzey grew up in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv, where many of her family members remain. Since the war started more than two weeks ago, Brynzey said she sleeps with her phone in hopes of receiving word about her parents, her oldest daughter, granddaughter, aunts, nieces, nephews and her son-in-law’s family.
She doesn’t know if her loved ones have clothes or enough food to eat, and her youngest sister is currently serving in the Ukrainian army.
“I’m praying, that I don’t want to lose my family,” Brynzey told the crowd. “I don’t want to lose my country. I’m begging those Russian leaders to stop this war. Thank you so much to everyone for coming out and praying with me and with all of the Ukrainian people.”
In addition to worrying about her loved ones in Ukraine, Brynzey is also taking care of family here, which she said has been very hard.
“It’s a disaster,” Brynzey said. “I’m so distracted with everything happening in Ukraine.”
The thought of a Russia invasion of Ukraine is still hard to believe for Brynzey and her family.
“I never could imagine anything like this could happen,” she said. “Ukraine was always together with Russia. They were sister countries and, for me, to think about something like this is not real. I’m thankful for everyone who stands with me and prays for my country and for peace.”
As war ravages her home country, Brynzey said the Ukrainian people have shown the world their resolve in the face of such horror.
“The Ukrainian people are great,” Brynzey stated. “They all stand together. They’re trying to stop - even with their bodies - the tanks. They’re supporting each other. They’re bringing food and clothing and they just stand together.
“They’re really good people.”
‘The whole world is feeling it’
Brynzey’s story capped an emotional night at the Peace Pole for those in attendance. Hearing directly from someone with such close ties to the war in Ukraine really hit home for some.
“I almost can’t speak about it,” said Southport Alderman Karen Mosteller. “I can’t imagine how hard this has to be for her. (The vigil) really speaks to the community and that we all care for our neighbors, even if they’re across the world.”
Southport residents John and Nancy Giroux came to the vigil in hopes of sharing their grief, and for them Brynzey’s story provided an affecting perspective of war.
“I was very moved,” John Giroux said. “Not just this community, but I think the whole world is feeling it, the pressure Russia is putting on Ukraine. It’s absolutely tear-jerking to know that in this day and age, with all the technology that we have, this is what life resorts to.”
Nancy Giroux said being with others was important, not just for her, but for everyone who is struggling with the images and constant reminders of pain and suffering.
“It was nice to be able to come around the community because we’ve all been watching this on the news,” said Nancy Giroux. “Its been really emotionally difficult, and to be able to come here and spend time with other people who were feeling the same way was nice. It brought tears to my ears and (Brynzey) is just one of many who is going through something like that.”
Brynzey’s story proved especially poignant to Southport resident Cliff Foell, who still has relatives living in Ukraine.
“It was a nice tribute,” Foell said of the vigil. “My grandfather came from Ukraine and he managed to escape a long time ago when it was under Soviet rule. I wish the best for them. I really do.”
Want to help the people of Ukraine? Here’s how
• UNICEF is providing critical supplies, access to safe water, child protection and more. Unicefusa.org
• Doctors Without Borders is working to set up emergency response activities in Ukraine and dispatching teams to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. Doctorswithoutborders.org
• World Central Kitchen is providing fresh, hot meals for Ukrainians fleeing home as well as those who remain in the country. Wck.org
• Voices of Children helps children of war in Ukraine. They provide psychological support to children and help them overcome the consquences of armed conflict. Voices.org.ua
• International Committee of the Red Cross is supporting the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society by providing food, water and supporting households to rehabilitate their damaged homes. Icrc.org
• UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) provides emergency assistance to families in Ukraine, including cash assistance and opportunities for resettlement. Unrefugees.org
• Sunflower of Peace prepares first aid and medical tactical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines. Each backpack is designed for groups of 5-10 people. www.Sunflowerofpeace.com