At their May 20 monthly meeting, Southport Planning Board members heard public comments from 14 community members from both sides of the thorny issue of revised regulations for short term vacation rentals in Southport. As these residents made their positions known in person, additional comments were communicated via written messages.
The draft text amendment was developed by the board’s short term rentals committee and in that process, they decided it would be best to get additional feedback from the full planning board before moving forward. According to City Planner Thomas Lloyd, the draft creates uses and definitions for homestays and short term vacation rentals. It also contains supplemental standards for these uses where they are permitted.
City residents opposing the draft text amendment somewhat outnumbered those in favor. Many attendees were affiliated with Airbnb Inc., a San Francisco, California based company that operates an online marketplace for lodging - primarily homestays for vacation rentals and tourism activities.
Tyler Newman, representing Business Alliance for a Sound Economy (BASE), said he had concerns about the board “getting its arms around the issue from a legal standpoint.
“There are significant property rights issues with the document in front of you,” Newman told the board, and suggested that members invest a significant amount of time and dialogue with companies that are involved in property management, and not rush into an ordinance that might not be enforceable.
Southport resident Bob Fitch posed a question he and his wife are dealing with: “Is it better to live next door to an Airbnb with wonderful renters, or is it better for a family with a pool full of kids every day to buy that house?”
Fitch said that choosing the former is “putting another nail in the coffin of the Southport we love.” He stated several times that he defends the right of realtors, builders and developers to make a profit, adding, “But just as they have that right, we, the folks here tonight, have the right to insist that this city put together rules and regulations that will favor not the profit takers, but the people who have a real, vested interest in living here.”
An emailed comment from Kim Felts, 2020-2021 President of the Southport-Oak Island Chamber of Commerce, was one of several written comments read during the meeting. Felts stated that after reading the public comments expressed at the last board meeting, “We noticed that most were not asking for the elimination of short-term rentals, but instead asking this board and ultimately the Board of Alderman to implement requirements that would bring some accountability to short-term rental properties and, in a few cases, making them better neighbors.”
It was Felt’s opinion that the draft ordinance amendment being considered at the meeting would eventually eliminate short term rentals from much of Southport. She noted, however, there is a better way forward, stating “A ‘middle ground’ already exists: Enforcement of existing ordinances could ensure residents have recourse for non-neighborly activities, protect the rights of property owners and provide regulations for individually managed short-term rentals, bringing them into compliance.”
Nash Street resident Tracy Beaulieu reiterated that tourists are important to Southport and they provide a boost to the local economy. Her primary concern, however, is that many short term rentals are not managed by professional property management companies. Because of that, there is a lack of accountability in such areas as collection of taxes, inspections of properties, etc. - things that management companies normally do.
“One of the biggest issues is that they are ruining the character of Southport,” Beaulieu said. She said that Southport residents like having neighbors for the safety, security and sense of community that it brings, “and renters do not care about the properties,” she stated, adding that this results in problems with trash, noise and parking, “so when there’s a problem at the two short-term rentals next to my home, it requires me to call the police.”
After the board heard public comments, member Maureen Meehan recommended, for the sake of bringing more “balance” to it, the draft ordinance amendment be taken back to committee for further study and discussion.
“This definitely is not where we need it to be for adoption at this point,” said Meehan. The board agreed. The draft will go back to committee and will be on the docket for discussion again at the June planning board meeting.
Osprey Landing next steps
In other business, Lloyd said Bill Clark Homes is seeking to begin the process of preliminary plat approval for its proposed development, Osprey Landing. The 196-unit development will spread over 68 acres off of Robert Ruark Drive. Lloyd and city planning staff suggested the board move the plat approval process forward and recommend its approval to the board of aldermen. A motion to that effect was approved by the planning board.