Oak Island Town Council approved a text amendment at its June 20 meeting related to the use of golf carts as mobility-assist devices.
Oak Island Planning Director Matt Kirkland said the town’s current ordinance has locational standards for electric wheelchairs that permit beach access, but the language needed to clarify rules when it came to golf carts. The amendment attempted to make it clear that certain vehicles would be prohibited from operating a mobility-assist devices.
“We wanted to make clear that if someone came in and said their car is their mobility-assisted device that doesn’t mean you can take it on the beach and drive around,” Kirkland said. “Staff’s opinion was that if you are in an electric wheelchair and you feel comfortable trying to take it onto the beach, go for it. A golf cart has a different impact than somebody in an electric wheelchair.”
Low speed, all-terrain and utility tasked vehicles are prohibited from operating on the beach, but there are places where golf carts could qualify as a mobility-assist device. Kirkland recommended that golf carts be permitted from 10th Place West to 13th Place West; from SE 55th Street to SE 49th; and from McGlamery Street to the Oak Island Pier complex. Golf carts can be electronic only and would be allowed on the beach from dawn to dusk. Staff is expected to place signage that shows people the designated areas on the east and west ends of the island where golf carts will be allowed.
“There will be no gas vehicles out there,” said Kirkland.
In other business:
Council appointed Elise Snavely and David Sonnenfeld to the Oak Island Environmental Advisory Committee for terms ending in June, 2026. Sue Davidson was appointed to an unexpired term on the committee that ends next June. John Schading was appointed to the Recreation Advisory Board than ends in March, 2025.