Southport residents may soon have a say in how long they want their mayor to serve in office.
At their workshop earlier this month, Mayor Joe Pat Hatem brought up the possibility of changing the mayoral term to four years with the Southport Board of Aldermen, feeling the move would give city government more stability. City voters currently select a mayor to serve two years in office, as they did with incumbent mayor last fall.
“Two years is not enough time to get your platform even going because you have so many things you want to try to do,” Hatem said. “Every four years gives some stability to our city government in that they are not having to spend the last six months of their term running for re-election. There’s no need to rush, we just need to get it right.”
City Clerk Dorothy Dutton outlined avenues aldermen could take to make the change that included the board going solo on the decision or drafting a resolution and putting it to a public vote. The board could choose to simply adopt and pass an ordinance raising the term limit without a vote and just wait to see if there is enough public opposition to disrupt the process. If the resolution went to the ballot box, it would need the support of 10% of registered voters for the term change to become official.
“We could hold a public meeting to see if the public is opposed to it or not,” said Dutton.
Another option would be sending the proposal to Raleigh and letting the General Assembly make the final decision. Hatem said that route could be the best option, barring any vocal opposition.
“This could be done through the General Assembly without having a public vote and that probably would be the more efficient way to do it,” Hatem said. “I can’t imagine there would be a public outcry against the mayor’s term going from two to four years.”
Alderman Tom Lombardi agreed that the public probably would be fine with a change to term limits. He felt announcing a referendum and having a public meeting on it should suffice.
“We don’t have to have a (public) vote,” said Lombardi. “What possible objections would people have with raising the mayoral term from two to four years? I don’t see any problem with that from anybody.”
Aldermen Lowe Davis and Rich Alt both felt the matter should be decided by the citizens.
“I think (charter amendments) are raised to a different level,” Alt said. “Citizens should have more say in this. I’m not sure we have our fingers on the pulse on this as well as we think we have. Changing a charter, I think citizens should have the right to have a referendum on it.”
Davis said a vote on mayoral terms in a referendum could serve as an opportunity to address several issues at once - and make a vote more attractive to the public. Voting by wards was another topic mentioned by aldermen in recent months that also could be put on the referendum.
“Personally, I would rather have the city decide,” said Davis. “These are the citizens who are represented by us. Ideally, this could be a ‘two-for’ kind of referendum where we deal with the term of the mayor as well as the issue of ward vote.”
Alderman Karen Mosteller also supported public input in the decision.
“It would be wise to hold a public meeting and gauge interest in it,” said Mosteller. “Other communities have done this. Carolina Shores has done this. It’s becoming a thing.”
Rep. Charles Miller, who had stopped by the workshop, expressed his opinion on term limits.
“I would put it on the ballot,” Miller said. “If you wanted to, do it next election and say that this term is going to be for four years, do you agree with that - ‘ yes’ or ‘no.’ You can do whatever you want to do and request it (from the General Assembly), but I just really feel like the people should decide, and not just me.”
Miller added he would support it if the voters supported it and told the aldermen, “if you were to change (term limits), I would ask that you let the voters decide whether it should be two or four years.”
Aldermen plan to continue term limit discussions in the coming months. Oak Island moved to a four-year mayoral term in the fall 2021 election.
