Oak Island officials join State Rep. Charles Miller for a ceremony noting the state’s $20-million matching contribution for beach projects. Miller and State Sen. Bill Rabon were able to get the money in this year’s state budget. “This is a wonderful night for Oak Island,” said Mayor Ken Thomas. “The beach is a precious resource.”
Miller said he and other legislators wanted to find a way to help in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Isaias.
“We know how valuable the beaches are, not just for you but for our state,” said Miller. “It’s all about partnerships.”
The next project will put sand on the western portions of the beach. Work is expected to begin as soon as January 2022.
– Lee Hinnant