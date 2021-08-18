As St. James and Brunswick County officials wait for the results of a hydrolysis study to gauge the environmental impact of sand mining on county owned well fields that supply the N.C. 211 groundwater treatment plant, the nearby site Mirasol continues to be actively used for sand mining purposes.
“We are still in a holding pattern as the consultants hired by Brunswick County Utilities are still in the process of reviewing the documents submitted by the applicant, Malcolm Jones,” said St. James Town Manager Jeff Repp. “John Nichols, Brunswick County Utilities Director, is also awaiting a response from Mr. Jones to the letter submitted by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to address some of the state’s concerns at the site.”
The 135-acre commercial low-density zoned property that sits on the east side of N.C. 211 directly across from St. James is owned by Florida developer Jones Holdings NC, LLC. In 2015, the Brunswick County Planning Board approved a preliminary site plan for “Mirasol,” a Mayfaire-type development proposal for retail, residential and office space similar to the one in Wilmington. After the developer failed to complete the project in the required five-year timeframe, the plan was put on hold.
Landowner Malcolm Jones has since turned his interest to sand mining with plans to revisit a retail development down the road, something the Town of St. James is not contesting. Up until now, sand mining on the property has been conducted via a single-source contract with the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT). A single source contract allows for sand mining in any zoning district.
“In North Carolina, you’re allowed to sand mine or mine as long as you have one specific customer without having to get a rezoning,” said Repp. “In this case they’ve been providing sand to Duke Energy for several years from that site.”
In their effort to pursue sand mining from multiple-sources - which would allow the developer to sell product to more than one recipient - Mirasol submitted a request to St. James for a change in zoning to commercial intensive zoning, a move that ultimately concerned town officials.
“We initially did not know it was just for sand mining,” said Mayor Jean Toner. “With commercial intensive zoning, you can have a junkyard, you can have a poultry farm, you can have a sawmill.”
After reviewing the proposal, the St. James Planning Board denied Mirasol’s request to rezone the property by a vote of 6-1. The decision was primarily made out of concern for the residential community, which is directly across the road from the sand mine and consists of more than 2,450 acres of protected land.
“We’re also in a watershed into the Intracoastal Waterway and anything from industrial development is going to wash through St. James and across protective lands into the Intracoastal,’’ said Toner.
At the time, questions were also raised about how to handle a potential accident at the site.
“There is no fire department in this county that is either trained or equipped to handle an industrial fire,” Toner explained. “We would have to wait for someone to either come from Sunny Point, if they were available, or Wilmington,” adding that high traffic from the gate entries was also a topic of concern.
City officials agreed commercial low-density zoning was best for the area given the future need for various types of commercial business and, more importantly, low-cost housing, which the mayor said would be a much better use of the property.
“What (Mirasol) said at the meeting was that there was no demand for housing in this area,” said Toner.
After Mirasol appealed the planning board’s decision, representatives pulled their request (for an appeal), and during a follow-up meeting with town officials indicated their desire for more sand mining, agreeing instead to go for a “conditional zoning request” of the land.
“The long-range plan as presented to the town by Mirasol was that after they were all done mining the sand on that particular site, they would consider turning the property over to St. James for recreational use, including two large ponds that could potentially be used for fishing purposes,’’ said Repp.
However, another, much bigger wrench was thrown into the works when during the course of a review to grant the conditional zoning request, a small square on the site plan was identified as a well head. It was subsequently discovered that the county leases land for a number of wells it owns in the vicinity of the Mirasol property. The wells pull their water supply from a nearby aquifer that feeds the groundwater treatment plant that runs along N.C. 211.
Frustrated at the county planning department, Toner explained that when the county makes a recommendation, a standardized form is filled out as part of the process.
“They identified on that form that there were no environmental impacts. The only thing they had in the environment section was, this property is far enough from Boiling Spring Lakes that it won’t be impacted. They seemed to forget that St. James is right across the street,” Toner stated.
Following the discovery of the wells, Mirasol was requested to provide the county with extensive geological data for review. The county separately hired geotech firm ECS Southeast, LLP out of Wilmington to perform the hydrolysis study as well as to review any information provided by Mirasol.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality may conduct its own investigation pending initial results of the hydrolysis study to determine what impact the sandpits will have on the aquifer.
“ECS will come back at some point in the near future to the county and say, ‘Here’s what the information says, here’s your potential problems, here’s your potential solutions. Once the county gets some comfort level on the impact of sand mining on the aquifer and those wells, we’ll hear more,” said Repp.
He said he doesn’t anticipate this going to the St. James Planning Board until mid-autumn at the earliest, and that everything has been tabled by the county at this point.