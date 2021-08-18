Filing for all local offices closed Friday, revealing only one local municipality without a race: Caswell Beach, where two candidates seek the two available seats.
There are races for all four local mayoral contests – Bald Head Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, Oak Island and Southport. This is an “off” year for the Caswell Beach mayor’s race, and St. James Town Council elects the town’s mayor from among its ranks.
In Southport, where the mayoral term is two years, after his first term incumbent Mayor Joe Pat Hatem is facing a challenge from Rebecca Kelley.
Challengers Robert Carroll and Vickie Potter have filed for the two open seats in Southport’s Ward 1 where incumbent Aldermen Marc Spencer and Karen Mosteller have filed for re-election. In Ward 2, former alderman Nelson Adams and newcomers Richard Alt and Rhonda Davis have all filed for the one open seat that is currently held by Alderman Lora Sharkey, who filed for re-election last week.
The wards are residential only and voting is citywide. Alderman seats are for four-year terms.
Filing ended at noon on Friday, August 13.
Absentee ballots for the election will be available beginning Friday, October 1. The deadline to establish residency is Sunday, October 3. Voters who want to participate must register to vote with the Brunswick County Board of Elections office by Friday, October 8,.
For more information, go to www.brunswickcountync.gov/elections online or call 910-253-2620, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Final candidate list:
Southport Mayor:
Joe Pat Hatem (incumbent)
Rebecca Kelley
Southport Alderman
Ward 1:
(Two seats open)
Robert Carroll
Karen Mosteller (incumbent)
Vickie Potter
Marc Spencer (incumbent)
Southport Alderman
Ward 2:
(One seat open)
Nelson Adams
Richard Alt
Rhonda Yvette Davis
Lora Sharkey (incumbent)
Bald Head Island Mayor:
Lou Ann Earnhardt
Peter Quinn (incumbent member of council)
Bald Head Island
Village Council:
(Two seats open)
Robert Drumheller
Scott Gardner (incumbent)
Emily Hill (incumbent)
Nathan McBrayer
Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor:
Tom Guzulaitus (commissioner)
Jeff Winecoff
Boiling Spring Lakes
Commissioner:
(Two seats open)
Bill Clark (incumbent)
David Mammay
Eric Maynes
Kimberly Sherwood
Caswell Beach Commissioner:
(Two seats open)
George Kassler (incumbent)
Sharon Remaly
Oak Island Mayor:
Ken Thomas (incumbent)
Liz White
Oak Island Town Council:
(Two seats open)
John Bach (incumbent)
Charles Farley
Mark Martin
Lynn McDowell
Loman Scott (incumbent)
Oak Island Town Council:
(Unexpired term)
Bill Craft
Charles “Red” McWells
St. James Town Council:
(Three seats open)
Dennis Barclay (incumbent)
Jim Board
David DeLong (incumbent)
David Morgan
Jeff Mount (incumbent)
Southeast Brunswick Sanitary
District Commissioner:
(Three seats open)
Ed Burnett (incumbent)
Bob Lloyd (incumbent)
Bob Smith (incumbent)
Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees:
(Two seats open)
Randy Jones (incumbent)
Linda Pukenas (incumbent)