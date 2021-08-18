Filing for all local offices closed Friday, revealing only one local municipality without a race: Caswell Beach, where two candidates seek the two available seats.

There are races for all four local mayoral contests – Bald Head Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, Oak Island and Southport. This is an “off” year for the Caswell Beach mayor’s race, and St. James Town Council elects the town’s mayor from among its ranks.

In Southport, where the mayoral term is two years, after his first term incumbent Mayor Joe Pat Hatem is facing a challenge from Rebecca Kelley.

Challengers Robert Carroll and Vickie Potter have filed for the two open seats in Southport’s Ward 1 where incumbent Aldermen Marc Spencer and Karen Mosteller have filed for re-election. In Ward 2, former alderman Nelson Adams and newcomers Richard Alt and Rhonda Davis have all filed for the one open seat that is currently held by Alderman Lora Sharkey, who filed for re-election last week.

The wards are residential only and voting is citywide. Alderman seats are for four-year terms.

Filing ended at noon on Friday, August 13.

Absentee ballots for the election will be available beginning Friday, October 1. The deadline to establish residency is Sunday, October 3. Voters who want to participate must register to vote with the Brunswick County Board of Elections office by Friday, October 8,.

For more information, go to www.brunswickcountync.gov/elections online or call 910-253-2620, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Final candidate list:

Southport Mayor:

Joe Pat Hatem (incumbent)

Rebecca Kelley

Southport Alderman

Ward 1:

(Two seats open)

Robert Carroll

Karen Mosteller (incumbent)

Vickie Potter

Marc Spencer (incumbent)

Southport Alderman

Ward 2:

(One seat open)

Nelson Adams

Richard Alt

Rhonda Yvette Davis

Lora Sharkey (incumbent)

Bald Head Island Mayor:

Lou Ann Earnhardt

Peter Quinn (incumbent member of council)

Bald Head Island

Village Council:

(Two seats open)

Robert Drumheller

Scott Gardner (incumbent)

Emily Hill (incumbent)

Nathan McBrayer

Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor:

Tom Guzulaitus (commissioner)

Jeff Winecoff

Boiling Spring Lakes

Commissioner:

(Two seats open)

Bill Clark (incumbent)

David Mammay

Eric Maynes

Kimberly Sherwood

Caswell Beach Commissioner:

(Two seats open)

George Kassler (incumbent)

Sharon Remaly

Oak Island Mayor:

Ken Thomas (incumbent)

Liz White

Oak Island Town Council:

(Two seats open)

John Bach (incumbent)

Charles Farley

Mark Martin

Lynn McDowell

Loman Scott (incumbent)

Oak Island Town Council:

(Unexpired term)

Bill Craft

Charles “Red” McWells

St. James Town Council:

(Three seats open)

Dennis Barclay (incumbent)

Jim Board

David DeLong (incumbent)

David Morgan

Jeff Mount (incumbent)

Southeast Brunswick Sanitary

District Commissioner:

(Three seats open)

Ed Burnett (incumbent)

Bob Lloyd (incumbent)

Bob Smith (incumbent)

Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees:

(Two seats open)

Randy Jones (incumbent)

Linda Pukenas (incumbent)