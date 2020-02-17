Dosher Memorial Hospital CEO and President Tom Siemers has resigned effective February 28.
Although his employment contract doesn’t expire until October 31, Siemers said it was a good time for him to step down now and allow the board of trustees to begin the search for a new CEO.
“It was the right time,” said Siemers. “We have great leadership with the board. It’s a good thing for me and the board.”
According to the separation agreement between Siemers and the board of trustees, he will continue to be paid through October 31 at his current salary rate of $387,224 annually plus benefits, although he will relinquish his duties as CEO on February 28. The agreement will also allow him to attend the American College of Healthcare Executives conference in Chicago this March on hospital’s expense, but not as a representative of Dosher Hospital.
Siemers was hired in 2012 to replace longtime CEO and President Edgar Haywood, who had retired. Previously, Siemers had served as CEO at Ottumwa Regional Health Center in Iowa, at Rebsamen Medical Center in Jacksonville, Arkansas, and at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.
Dosher has received unprecedented honors under Siemers: last year it obtained a five-star rating from patient satisfaction government surveys awarded to only seven hospitals in North Carolina; and it has collected numerous national awards for its clinics and services.
During his tenure, Siemers also guided the hospital’s $11-million patient care unit renovation and expansion project, opened the Dosher Wellness Center near St. James that includes a state-of-the-art cardiac rehabilitation center, purchased Dosher Medical Plaza on Long Beach Road, established a summer clinic at Bald Head Island, opened a Wound Care Center at the hospital, added a MRI unit at the main campus in Southport, started Dosher Primary Care Network, and recruited multiple physicians to the area.
However, the hospital has fallen short in revenue for a number of years. In fiscal year 2018-19, Dosher sustained a loss in operations of around $3-million. It is projected to lose $700,000 in the current 2019-20 budget that began in October, but just four months into the fiscal year the losses in operations stand at $577,909.
“From the board’s standpoint, we took a look at activities for this year and we started talking about Tom’s contract,” said Dosher Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Howard. “It’s good timing and good timing for the hospital as well.”
Howard said the hospital is facing financial concerns. Dosher’s average daily census is only about seven or eight patients per day.
“We’re going to concentrate as a board on increasing the census and utilization of our operating rooms,” said Howard. “We will be working with our clinics to increase revenue.”
Siemers said his contract required a 90-day notice for either side in not seeking a renewal.
“If you are not going to continue on, the best thing to do is give the board the opportunity to recruit a new leader,” said Siemers. “I believe it’s a good time for me and a good time for the board. When I was first hired as the new CEO, everyone was concerned about what would happen to the hospital. And everyone will say the same thing now. But it will go forward.”
The board of trustees has called a meeting for Wednesday to finalize naming an interim CEO to replace Siemers. Howard said it will be someone already employed by Dosher.
“We have got such an excellent staff here at the hospital,” said Howard. “I expect everything we do going forward will be done internally.”
