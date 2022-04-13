The Boiling Spring Lakes dam reconstruction project is moving closer to the start of construction.
City Manager David Andrews said during the April 5 Board of Commissioners meeting he was hopeful construction could begin in January 2023.
“Really pleased to let everyone know we did get the easement from MOTSU - that took over two years to get. Everything should fall into line now. ... If we can get our funding in place, there is a very strong chance that we can start construction in January.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Environmental Impact Assessment is expected to be completed by June 30. Initial financing is expected to completed at the end of the year.
According to the project schedule, the construction contract will be awarded Jan. 3. Construction is expected to be completed by January 2026, with water impoundment to follow.
The project’s cost is $41.6 million.
“We’re anticipating that number is going to go up,” Andrews said. The state has contributed $14 million and FEMA $19.9 million. The city continues to seek funding to cover the remaining $7.7 million.
“We’re all working very diligently to try to drive that $7.7 million down to zero,” Andrews said.
Regarding the vegetation at the dam sites, Mayor Jeff Winecoff said, “Our commissioners and myself took a walk on the lake beds, and we came to the conclusion we can start cutting this debris down. … Hopefully, in the next week or two, we will start going in there and getting the debris down.”
Commissioners at the meeting were Kimberly Sherwood, Tom Guzulaitis, David Mammay and Teagan Perry Hall.
Board action
In other action, the board:
• Passed a resolution authorizing a grant application to the North Carolina Emergency Management Transportation Infrastructure Resiliency Fund for a transportation project to pave Drayton Road from Pine Road to Pine Lake Road. The cost estimate is $922,306.
“A grant for the paving of Drayton Road from Pine Road to Pine Lake Road would allow the city to update and prepare its transportation infrastructure for future storms and flooding events, and help to mitigate future disruption to transportation from natural disasters,” according to the staff report.
“When the dam reconstruction starts, traffic will be diverted off East Boiling Spring Road to Drayton Road,” Andrews said.
• Awarded the bid for the dump bed replacement to Godwin Manufacturing in the amount of $30,816. The truck has about 115,000 miles on the engine, according to the staff report. The city noted one-cent of the city’s property tax rate is dedicated by the commissioners to Public Works projects. This generates about $50,000 per year, and $25,000 has been allocated to renovations of the Public Works Garage. The remaining $25,000 for this fiscal year would be used for the dump bed replacement along with $5,816 from the Public Works Budget.
• Approved 4-1 an ordinance to amend Chapter 3 – Animals, Articles I through V of the Code of Ordinances.
• Amended Chapter 9 of the City ordinances, which had no clear statement about when penalties and fines begin accruing. The amendment added Section 9-7 Penalties to clarify when penalties and fines accrue. Currently, violators receive 15 days from date of notice to correct violations. The amendment reduces this period to 10 days.
• Amended the civil penalty fees in Chapter 9, Nuisances, as follows: First offense, $50 per day; Second offense, $75 per day; Each additional offense, $100 per day.
• Approved an ordinance ordering the removal or demolition of a structure at 1015 Bayside for violation of Section 4-149 of the BSL Code of Ordinances.
Fire Rescue
Fire Chief Theresa Tickle said in March Fire Rescue had 42 fire calls.
“We are under contract to buy a piece of land beside Pepperoni Grill and Dollar General,” she said. “It is a two and one-half acre piece of land that’s already cleared. Hopefully, in the future we’ll finalize that and work toward building a building, eventually.”
Police Department
Police Chief Greg Jordan gave a year-in-review of the department. Jordan is retiring effective June 1. Andrews said 30 applications have been submitted, ranging from within the county to the state to New York, New Jersey and Las Vegas, Nevada. The deadline to apply is April 15.
Street paving
Andrews said street paving is scheduled to be completed by July 31. Work will be done on the following roads: Bay Road, Elm Road, North Shore Drive (east loop and middle loop), Mirror Lake Drive, Laurinburg Street (south) and Albemarle Road.
National Prayer Day
The Community Appearance Commission will celebrate National Prayer Day beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, at City Hall. County Commissioner Mike Forte will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Jeff Winecoff will speak about National Prayer Day, Pastor David Mammay will lead in prayer, and Linda Snyder will sing with musical accompaniment by Helga Shaw.
City briefs
• The temporary dog park at Spring Lake Park will be closed at the end of this month.
• Laura Dean was reappointed as first alternate to the Community Appearance Commission for a four-year term ending April 3, 2026.
• Barbara Reynolds was reappointed to the Community Appearance Commission for a four-year term ending April 3, 2026.
• Rodney Dean was appointed as first alternate to the Board of Adjustment to complete an unexpired term ending Jan. 7, 2023.
• Michael Kirchner was appointed as full member to the Board of Adjustment to complete an unexpired term ending Feb. 6, 2024.
• All city buildings will be closed April 15 for Good Friday.
• The city’s annual budget workshop will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 21.
• The next regular meeting of the commissioners will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.