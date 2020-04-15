There are now 42 positive cases of COVID-19 in Brunswick County, although that number only represents a fraction of the actual cases, the county stated in a news release on Monday.
Fewer tests are being administered since March 23 when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started advising that people with mild illnesses can recover at home and may not need a test.
The number of pending tests Tuesday was 28; two weeks ago, that amount was nearly 300.
On Friday, Brunswick County announced its second fatality. Because the individual is not a county resident, they are not included in the county’s death toll, which currently stands at one.
Seven of the 42 cases are non-residents who tested positive while visiting the area. The county is urging people with second homes here to stay at their primary residence. It is also advising those who traveled out of the county to quarantine for 14 days.
So far, the majority of cases have been either travel related
or were traceable to another close contact. However, last week, the county reported its first three cases of possible community spread, meaning the source of the infection could not be determined.
Since last Tuesday, the county has reported three more cases of potential community transmission, five cases that were pinned to close contact with another case, and one travel-related case.
Of the positive cases, 26 have recovered: two of the patients are between the ages of 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; 15 are between 50 and 64; and 18 are over 65. Half are male and half are female.
Across the state, there were 5,024 cases and 108 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. More than 400 people were in the hospital due to the disease.
During Monday’s briefing, state officials said social distancing was proving to slow the spread of the virus.
“We are, in fact, achieving our goal of flattening the curve: having fewer people get sick at the same time. Our doubling time of new lab documented cases is getting longer and that’s a good thing,” said Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services.
There are more than 579,000 cases across the country and over 22,000 people have died due to the disease. The U.S. now leads the world in the number of lives lost to COVID-19.
County not releasing zip codes
Brunswick County has chosen not to release the number of cases in each of its zip codes, despite other North Carolina counties choosing to do so.
County spokesperson Meagan Kascsak told The State Port Pilot releasing zip codes in addition to the other information already provided could potentially reveal the patients’ identities. Other counties in North Carolina may run a lower risk of this possibility because of their larger populations, she noted.
“While we understand why individuals feel they need this information, it detracts from the overall public health message to stay home and avoid nonessential travel,” Kascsak said. “Focusing on the locations of reported positive cases could lure folks into a false sense of security and they might travel to areas they think are safer when in reality the threat of the virus is everywhere.”
In addition, the patients’ information is protected by a variety of guidelines, including HIPAA and North Carolina’s communicable disease confidentiality laws.
Social distancing in retail stores
Gov. Roy Cooper took action to address the spread of COVID-19 by issuing stronger social-distancing requirements that started Monday.
Executive Order 131 requires retail stores that are still operating to implement new social-distancing policies to make shopping safer for customers and employees. This order states requirements that essential businesses must implement in order to safeguard the health of customers and employees.
These are some of the directives:
• Setting limits of how many people can be in a store at one time, five people per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% of fire-marshal-posted occupancy limits.
• Marking six feet of distance for areas where people gather, like checkout lines.
• Requiring specific cleaning measures for retail stores.
The order encourages the following:
• Implementing hygiene recommendations for employees and customers, like hand sanitizer at the doors and face coverings for workers.
• Establishing designated shopping times designated for high-risk groups.
• Creating barriers between customers and employees at checkout to lower the risk of required interactions.
The order states these requirements will last for 30 days unless extended by further executive action.
CDC advises use of face masks
The CDC now recommends wearing a cloth face covering in public settings such as grocery stores or pharmacies. People should not buy medical masks, as they need to be saved for health care workers.
People should not touch their face when removing the covering and should wash their hands immediately after. It should regularly be washed in the laundry.
County accepts donations
Brunswick County is seeking donations of personal protective equipment to distribute to local medical providers or long-term care facilities when needed.
The following new and unused items are being accepted: masks rated N95 or higher; full face shields; AAMI Level 2 impervious gowns; nitrile or non-latex gloves; earloop masks; surgical masks with and without face shield; and medical and dental gowns.
The items may be dropped off at the Emergency Services building at 3325 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia. Donors should call ahead of arriving.
BCS meals
South, West and North Brunswick high schools will continue to provide drive thru meal pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Transportation Department will continue to serve meals to homes that are on its route. Those who currently receive meals or recently requested them need to login to the Bus Transportation Website at http://media.bcswan.net/liveweb/webquery/ to check for delivery times, as new stops are added every week.
Those who are not currently receiving meals and would like to be added to a delivery route for pickup will be able to do so online beginning Monday for the following week.
First, go to https://bcschildnutrition.com/ and fill out the online form (name, address, email, meal count). Second, the following weekend check the bus route and information link at https://bit.ly/BCSBusRoutesNewLocations or go to http://media.bcswan.net/liveweb/webquery/ to see where and when to expect the food delivery.
BCC food service
Brunswick Community College students who have food needs may contact the Dolphin Cove Food Pantry for pickup or delivery. Email Julie Olsen at olsenj@brunswickcc.edu to arrange food services.