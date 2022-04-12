UPDATED: Wednesday, April 13, 2:15 p.m.
Authorities confirmed three deaths Tuesday night at a three-car crash on the mainland side of the G.V. Barbee Sr. Bridge at Oak Island.
On Tuesday, April 12, at 8:47 p.m., the Oak Island Fire and Police departments were dispatched to the area just south of Long Beach Road and Vanessa Drive, to reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles.
The accident resulted in three fatalities, which include Sharron Carr, 48, from Nellysford, Virginia, and Dimitrios Ganas, 66, and Evelyn Ganas, 82, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. There were no fatalities in the third vehicle involved in the accident.
Investigations show that Carr was possibly living with local family members, while Mr. & Mrs. Ganas were arriving to visit friends in Oak Island.
Family members of all victims have been notified.
Crash reconstruction and eyewitness accounts show that Ms. Carr, driving a Nissan SUV, was headed northbound where just after exiting the bridge crossed the center line and struck head on a Toyota Prius driven by Mr. and Mrs. Ganas. Although the exact substance is being withheld pending further investigation, speed and impairment are suspected primary contributing factors in the accident.
Once on scene, the size of the accident and needed response cause for the temporary closure of the G.V. Barbee Sr. bridge, and rerouting of all traffic on and off the Island through the Swains Cut bridge at Middleton Avenue.
The scene was active and bridge / road closures remained in place until
1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13.
Michael Scott Emory, Communications Manager for the The Town of Oak Island, communicated that the town sincerely thanks the fire, medical, and law enforcement response from Southport, St. James, Brunswick County, and the Highway Patrol, as well as all other assisting agencies for their dedicated support in responding to this incident.
