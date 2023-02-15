Gustavo Mibelli

Gustavo Mibelli, member of the Southport Planning Board for more than two years, resigned his position last week due to his concerns with a text amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance.

When the Southport Planning Board meets Feb. 16 it will be one member short after Gustavo Mibelli submitted his resignation to City Manager Bonnie Therrien last week, citing concerns over a proposed text amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).

Development Services Director Travis Henley introduced a possible change related to conditional zoning to the board in January and plans to discuss the topic in-depth at the meeting.

