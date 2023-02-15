When the Southport Planning Board meets Feb. 16 it will be one member short after Gustavo Mibelli submitted his resignation to City Manager Bonnie Therrien last week, citing concerns over a proposed text amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO).
Development Services Director Travis Henley introduced a possible change related to conditional zoning to the board in January and plans to discuss the topic in-depth at the meeting.
Mibelli, a board member for more than two years, expressed concerns over the potential change and called an impromptu meeting with other planning board members on Feb. 8 to share his doubts. Mibelli said he left the meeting feeling the decision to move forward with the text amendment had been made and it was time for him to move on.
“I was told very clearly this is a done deal,” said Mibelli. “My role here is meaningless because that’s the end of dialog, that’s the end of teamwork, that’s the end of priorities, that’s the end of the rule of law, the rule of logic. This is where we are venturing into unknown territory.”
Henley: it ‘can work’
According to Henley, conditional zoning can be a valuable tool for the city as it offers more “say” in what can and cannot be developed on a particular piece of property.
“Conditional zoning, in my past experience, has been a very effective way of involving the public in the development process,” said Henley. “In some cases over time, the developer and applicant listened to the public, and the flexibility conditional zoning allowed them to take advantage of presented a product the public liked better than what would’ve been allowed under the current zoning.
“If the city were to approve conditional zoning, we know exactly what it’s going to be. It can work.”
Under the current UDO, Henley said properties zoned “residential” are unable to request conditional rezoning. Conditional rezoning has been part of the city’s UDO for the past three years, but it does not apply to residential. Henley said that being able to offer a more encompassing conditional zoning request will lead to more transparency and control over what is being built.
“Every property owner has the right to request a rezoning of their property,” said Henley. “In the case of conditional zoning the staff, planning board, aldermen and the public can – in the context of a rezoning request – understand what will be built if the request is worthy of an approval.”
Mibelli: “dangerous situation”
Mibelli said he felt the proposal eliminates the limits and the impacts of the UDO and its ability to shape the parameters for construction. The city has had the ability to negotiate development proposals but conditional zoning, as described to him, Mibelli said was limitless and could lead to property owners getting “a surprise from their neighbors.”
“The rules have made that possible,” said Mibelli. “That’s a problem for a lot of people. That’s been the problem with conditional zoning. I’m not completely opposed to the idea that some flexibility may be a great tool for Southport. What I am against is it being limitless, and how it’s managed.”
Such a change to the city’s UDO should include a public information campaign that allows for citizen participation and factors their input into the final amendment, Mibelli stated. He said he opposed the board moving forward on such a request so quickly.
“The community needs to not only be aware, but have participation,” Mibelli said. “People need to be able to stand up and say, ‘I like this aspect of it.’ It might be that the community sees logic in this change. It might be the community’s point of view is heard, and then some reasonable adjustments could be put into this part of the project.”
Mibelli said that he decided to resign his position after the Feb. 8 meeting, once he realized the board was ready to approve the proposal.
“I was informed that ‘this was it,’” said Mibelli. “It would be approved, so I said I didn’t agree with this. I felt such a strong reaction about not voting that soon. The understanding it would be voted that way … so quickly … I was just completely baffled, I was completely surprised, and I think it’s completely out of logic.
“I am saddened. I think Southport has great potential but at the same time Southport is in a dangerous situation because we have a lot of pressures, a lot of potential problems.”
Board could vote in March
Henley said the planning board is not required to vote on the text amendment change at this week’s meeting, and he plans to recommend the board not do so. Henley hopes the board provides good feedback from his presentation (he is expected to provide examples of conditional zoning being beneficial to a community) and that it could possibly vote on the change at its March meeting. If the planning board recommends its approval to the Southport Board of Aldermen, a public hearing would follow before a final vote takes place.
Mibelli questioned the benefits for Southport from such a move, particularly when it comes to residential zoning. Leaving such decisions in the future hands of people who may not have Southport’s best interest at heart, he said, is concerning.
“What are we gaining?” Mibelli said. “Flexibility? Yes, but we already have flexibility. We have an instrument called a “planned unit development” that does a lot of what they want to do, but it has limits. I don’t have a clear sense of what is the benefit.
Mibelli said he goes by the book, and believes fairness comes from having a clear understanding of one’s obligations and what their rights are.
“Why are we pushing this?,” he asked. “What do we gain? What are the options? Why the hurry?”
Henley said there is no time table for when a vote on the text amendment has to take place, and that the planning board can make as many revisions to the proposal as it would like.
Thursday’s planning board meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Southport Community Building.