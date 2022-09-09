The Southport Board of Aldermen approved a series of changes to the city's short-term rental ordinance on Thursday night following a ruling from the N.C. Court of Appeals. 

Aldermen accepted recommendations from City Attorney Norwood Blanchard III for Southport to: suspend enforcement of the permitting requirement; direct staff to prepare a list of the persons who have paid for permits so they can be refunded; and to refer the ordinance on short-term rentals back to the planning board to suggest text amendments that would be in compliance with new requirements.