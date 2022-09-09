The Southport Board of Aldermen approved a series of changes to the city's short-term rental ordinance on Thursday night following a ruling from the N.C. Court of Appeals.
Aldermen accepted recommendations from City Attorney Norwood Blanchard III for Southport to: suspend enforcement of the permitting requirement; direct staff to prepare a list of the persons who have paid for permits so they can be refunded; and to refer the ordinance on short-term rentals back to the planning board to suggest text amendments that would be in compliance with new requirements.
"I think that's our best path forward until we can get a comprehensive fix," Blanchard said. "We do have a lot of very good things that we want to keep in our ordinance so it's' not just a free-for-all. At the same time, there are some things we're going to have to do. We can do them voluntarily and it be painless or we can have a court tell us to do them, and in that case be paying back the money with interest and attorney fees on both sides.
"This seems like a no-brainer to me."
Blanchard referred to an April case in the court of appeals called Schroeder vs. the City of Wilmington, in which property owners requested all ordinances be struck down. The court prohibited towns from regulating short-term rentals by requiring permits and provisions that are tied to the permit requirement. Southport, Blanchard said, requires annual permits and the short-term rental ordinance provisions are tied to those permits. Wilmington, Asheville and other cities and towns across the state already have taken action to modify short-term rental ordinances in order to comply with the Schroeder ruling, including suspending enforcement of the permit requirement and refunding the fees .
"That's what I'm proposing for the town, said Blanchard. "We've got some provisions that are like that. Our ordinance requires an annual zoning permit for home stays and short-term vacation rentals. We can no longer do that."
Southport can continue to regulate short-term rentals through zoning, according to the Schroeder ruling. Blanchard said Southport can still have other regulations, such as requiring short-term rental operators to provide at least one off-street parking space per bedroom, as is the case in Wilmington.
"The court of appeals said that's fine," Blanchard said. "It's not dependent on the permit or the registration."
The biggest concern with short-term rentals, Blanchard said, is having them in residential neighborhoods where noise and traffic present problems.
"The City of Southport will still be able to regulate short term rentals through our zoning," said Mayor Joe Pat Hatem. "We can still protect the neighborhoods of Southport."