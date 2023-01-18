While the concept found a handful of supporters, the majority of residents and property owners who addressed the idea of paid beach parking were unhappy with Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement a system, effective April 1.
Council Members Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin, John Bach and Sheila Bell voted in the majority. Council Member Bill Craft, the lone opponent, called the contract “unacceptable” and “atrocious.”
Strong opinions
Under the plan adopted during the January 10 council meeting, the number of spaces reserved for town residents will double to a total of 364. There are approximately 1,200 spaces on the first and second rows at this time, according to the town’s draft contract with the vendor, Otto Connect. Residents and property owners who have registered their vehicles with the town may park in town-only spaces and any other space at no charge (registration costs $10).
Others will pay $5 per hour, $20 per day, $80 per week and $175 per season, with a limit of 1,000 seasonal passes issued, council decided. The changes also restrict right-of-way parking across the island. Otto Connect will be in charge of enforcement in beach areas, and the police department will enforce the rules in the so-called “wooded section” north of Davis Canal and Oak Island Drive.
Resident Gerald Edwards called paid parking “a terrible idea,” and said the town would be better served with a traffic management plan, adding it could use crosswalks, more handicap access beach mats, lower speed limits and increased enforcement of existing rules.
“You’re trying to make Oak Island like somewhere else,” Edwards told the council.
Two other residents stated they agreed with Edwards. One commented that the plan seemed to help visitors and the enforcement company at the expense of residents.
Resident Dara Royal said she opposed the deal and was concerned, in part, about restrictions on right-of-way parking. Resident Glen Baker asked council to put the idea on hold and listen more to the people who live on the island. Another speaker feared the visual impact of additional “No Parking” signs.
Resident Bonner Stiller said council was looking too hard at “the lure of money.”
“When are we going to protect the Oak Island taxpayers?” questioned Councilmen Craft.
‘Order out of chaos’
Mayor Liz White said she pushed hard to get the best possible deal for residents, who will continue to pay $10 per two years and can park in any available space at no extra charge.
“It is a cultural shift, but it’s proportional to the shift that began years ago,” White said, adding that the flood of new residents and visitors is driving the changes.
White said the town is also focusing more on establishing pedestrian crosswalks, streetlights, and a safer environment.
Drivers tend to park anywhere available off the road during the summer season, particularly on warm weekends and holidays. This sometimes leaves emergency access areas and fire hydrants blocked, even when police write an armload of citations.
“We’re trying to make order out of chaos,” said the mayor.
Bach called the move a reaction to growth and asked for patience from the public as the town tries to balance needs. “The island is going to change,” he said.
Town officials stated stated that parking passes will be available in the spring at a date to be announced. Passes are assigned to individual vehicles and may not be shared. After the end of calendar year 2023, there will be no more decals for residents. The system will recognize license plate numbers for residents and other users.
Residents and property owners may have up to three passes per physical address, with proper documentation. The town has a FAQ page that is often updated and available at www.OakIslandNC.gov/PARKING.
The rules will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 1 through September 30. Paid, non-resident permits will be available by QR code scans or by calling a toll-free number.
Mayor White defends parking plan
Traffic and pedestrian safety, expansion of parking areas for residents and visitors and general better awareness of issues are part of why Oak Island Mayor Liz White says she backed the most recent paid parking plan.
After the January 10 meeting during which council approved a paid parking plan 4-1, White said she believed some of the key points were lost in the contentious, emotionally charged fray. Parking spaces for residents will increase two-fold and overall spaces will also increase under the plan that was passed.
“I believe it’s in the best interest of Oak Island,” White said. “We’re retaining residential spaces, expanding them, and expanding the total number of parking spaces.” (See related story in this edition).
Restricting parking to designated spaces is “much-needed to help keep everyone safe during the busiest time of the year,” she said.
“Oak Island mushrooms in size … there are four times the population in the (tourist) season. We have to take measures to manage that growth.”
White called the new rules “growing pains,” and only one of several issues the town will have to address in the next few years.
The mayor acknowledged that the ban on right-of-way parking in areas well removed from the beach will pose issues but assured the public that, in her belief, the police would use discretion and common sense in enforcement.
“Council worked very hard to find a middle ground,” White said. “We know we will make adjustments along the way.”
How the town will handle parking at the pier, event center and for employees of businesses that lean on right-of-way parking is not yet completely settled, said the mayor.
“It is a cultural shift, and we’ll have to make adjustments,” White said.