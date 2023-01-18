Oak Island parking

Oak Island Town Council asked staff to add nearly 200 more designated parking spaces for the 2023 season, when a paid system will take effect. There are roughly 1,200 total spaces now. 

 Photo by Morgan Harper

While the concept found a handful of supporters, the majority of residents and property owners who addressed the idea of paid beach parking were unhappy with Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement a system, effective April 1.

Council Members Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin, John Bach and Sheila Bell voted in the majority. Council Member Bill Craft, the lone opponent, called the contract “unacceptable” and “atrocious.”