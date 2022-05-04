Turtle rescues before 2022 season begins

Sea turtle nesting season officially began May 1, but local volunteers have already saved two of the region’s treasured reptiles. Anglers at Ocean Crest Pier and along the strand inadvertently hooked turtles on April 15 and April 27, respectively.
An angler caught a Kemp’s Ridley turtle at the pier and “did everything right,” said Suzan Bell of the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program. If a turtle can’t be raised by a net, it should be reeled onto the shore, she said, and that’s what happened.
Turns out the Kemp’s Ridley - which is the most endangered sea turtle species in North America - was tagged and had been previously retrieved after being cold-stunned in 2020 by frigid water. It was released at Ft. Macon in 2021. Volunteers took it to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City.
A surf fisherman hooked a 93-pound loggerhead sea turtle on April 27, brought it to the beach and called the state stranding hotline, Bell said.
The angler put a wet towel on the turtle, another good move, she said.
The Oak Island volunteers took it to the Beasley center, where it was checked by a veterinarian, who removed the hook and is treating the wound.
Daily beach patrols for new turtle nests started Sunday, with none discovered yet.
Beach-goers are urged to help nesting turtles by picking up litter, filling in sand holes and removing chairs and gear at night. Ocean-facing windows should be shaded or darkened.
Anyone who finds a turtle or nest may call local volunteers at 910-945-8888. The state’s stranding hotline is 252-241-7367.