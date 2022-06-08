Southport Marina has been sold to a Charlotte-based real estate company.
Preston Development Company (PDC) announced the sale of Southport Marina to Morningstar Marinas, an affiliate of Morningstar Properties, on June 1. Preston purchased the marina in 2005 and oversaw an $11 million renovation of the more than 40-acre property. Terms of the sale were not made available.
“Southport Marina is an excellent addition to our portfolio of extremely high-quality marinas in irreplaceable locations,” said Robin Rose, PDC vice president of land acquisitions and construction. “We have been approached by several groups over the years that were interested in acquiring Southport Marina. Morningstar Properties checked all of our boxes and we feel like they are right group to take the marina forward.”
Morningstar Properties, described as a “vertically integrated real estate developer,” is an owner and operator of specialty real estate products that currently operates eight marinas across the Southeast under the name “Morningstar Marinas.”
“Southport is a special place and we are proud to be the new stewards of this incredible property,” said Bill Young, Morningstar Marinas Vice President of Marina Operations.
PDC’s ownership of Southport Marina is highlighted by its 2013 Dock Age Magazine Marina of the Year Award.
“Southport Marina has been a special part of Southport because it has allowed access to the waterway, the river and the Atlantic Ocean for people who live in Southport, and also vacationers and boaters,” said Mayor Joe Pat Hatem. “We want a robust, safe and good looking marina. The good news is that it still stays in they city and we are able to maintain the economic benefits from it.”
The sale comes amidst ongoing litigation involving the marina stemming from Hurricane Isaias in August 2020. The storm caused extensive damage to the marina and numerous boats docked there. In March 2021 Southport Marina sent claim packets to more than 180 slip holders for filing with individual insurance companies. Slip lessees, as a condition of their lease agreements, were required to have proof of boat insurance with the marina listed as “additional insured.” Claim packets varied in amounts, depending on the length of the boat, with some exceeding $19,000. Southport Marina claimed the moored boats caused catastrophic damage to the docks during the storm, and had its findings backed by a Wilmington engineering firm.
Rose at the time estimated the cost to rebuild at more than $6 million, and the marina only could file a claim for “like kind” totaling $4.1 million. The transient and fuel dock were insured for an additional $1 million.
Nine insurance companies responded in July 2021 filing a federal lawsuit against Southport Marina on behalf of more than 100 boat owners who received claim packets. The lawsuit claims the docks were not maintained properly resulting in the ensuing damage, and that Southport Marina is trying to assign blame.
The lawsuit continues to make its way through the court system.
“We cannot comment on pending litigation other than to say that it will not effect the continuation of business at Southport Marina under new ownership,” Rose stated in an email to The State Port Pilot.
Southport Marina also has an agreement with the city regarding property intended to be used for a kayak launch. Rose said construction at the end of West West Street is ongoing, and recommended that the city wait until more space opens up to start any new project.
“I spoke to the mayor a few weeks ago and we both agreed that it was better for the city to wait until all the construction was complete at the end of West West Street before that project began,” said Rose. “There is very little space down there for all of that construction to take place at the same time, plus the parking needs to be in place per the agreement.”
Rose said he expects the West (Street) side wet slips and the first half of a planned dry storage building to be finished by Sept. 1, with the second half of the building to follow.
According to a letter sent to marina customers by Marina Manager Hank Whitley last week, he is leaving the business after having worked at the marina since 2006.
“While I’m very supportive of this acquisition, I have decided to move on from marina operations after 16 years,” Whitley stated.
He stated that long-time Assistant General Manager Eric King has accepted an offer to become the new Marina Manager under Morningstar.