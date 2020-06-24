Brunswick County has surpassed 360 cases of COVID-19, of which 182 were active as of Tuesday and spread across 146 homes and four hospital rooms.
The numbers continue to rise significantly since the start of the month. Since June began, Brunswick County Health Services has identified more than 200 residents who received positive test results for COVID-19; this is a 177% increase between June 2 and June 19.
Although expanded testing is a factor, the county is also attributing the spike to fewer people using face coverings and practicing social distancing. The county’s health services found it is common for several households to gather and later at least one person who was at the event tests
positive, leading all attendees and families to quarantine.
Additionally, service industry employees are experiencing heightened exposure and consequently contracting the virus.
From June 16-23 the number of cases recorded so far in: ZIP code 28461 climbed from 29 to 35; ZIP code 28422 rose from 29 to 32; and ZIP code 28465 stayed at 17, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
At least 183 residents are recovered from the virus and five people, including two non-residents, have died.
Senior center outbreaks
The outbreak at Universal Health Care of Brunswick in Bolivia has spread to 19 residents and 11 employees since the first report of two positive cases on June 13.
All the residents are doing well, according to a county media release on Tuesday. They are isolating in rooms in a separate part of the building and are served by staff members who only work in their section.
The center conducted two rounds of testing; during the second, it identified six of the cases.
Following an inspection of the nursing home, NCDHHS officials reported its required and recommended policies were all followed, such as employees wearing personal protective equipment while on duty and residents also doing so when outside their rooms.
At Autumn Care of Shallotte, three cases were confirmed on June 4, but since then there have been no other reports.
State news
In North Carolina, more than 54,450 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those, 1,251 succumbed to the virus and at least 36,900 are presumed to be recovered.
Phase 2 of North Carolina’s approach to lifting restrictions is set to expire this Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper said June 15 he would decide on the state’s next steps early this week, but as of press time on Tuesday, the governor had yet to announce his plan.
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen reiterated Monday the key metrics the state is tracking are moving in the “wrong direction.”
The percent of emergency room visits for COVID-like illnesses is trending upward, Cohen said. The cases are continuing to climb and the percent of tests coming back positive remains high at around 10%. The daily hospitalizations are remaining in the mid-800s, the highest levels since the start of the pandemic.
To slow the spread, state officials continue to urge people to follow the “three W’s:” wear a face covering, wait six feet apart from others, and wash your hands.
“I hope if we all do our part here that our trends will stabilize,” Cohen said during Monday’s press briefing, “and we can move forward with continuing other easing of restrictions and, most importantly, getting our kids back to school.”
The U.S. has surpassed 2 million cases. As of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 120,300 Americans are dead because of the virus.