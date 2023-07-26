Rights-of-way

Rocks and fencing on East Bay Street near Kingsley Park are rights-of-way encroachments that Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said need to be removed. (Photo by Bob Liepa)

 

Southport Development Services Director Travis Henley has been seeking guidance from the city’s board of aldermen on the direction the board wants to take regarding rights-of-way enforcement.

Now he has it.