Southport Development Services Director Travis Henley has been seeking guidance from the city’s board of aldermen on the direction the board wants to take regarding rights-of-way enforcement.
Now he has it.
The board unanimously gave its preferred direction regarding allowable encroachments and grandfathered encroachments at its July 13 meeting. The action is seen as a jumping-off point before the public input process begins.
Regarding allowable encroachments, the following would be permissible within rights-of-way under the staff recommendation:
• Driveways and parking spaces held to existing surface and dimensional standards within the Unified Development Ordinance and with approval from development services, public services and the fire marshal; and
• Vegetation that does not extend above the horizontal plane of the ground (grass) and irrigation systems for that grass.
Henley said the city reserves the right to remove encroachments in the conduct of city work and will not be held liable for their removal.
In regard to grandfathering existing encroachments, trees will remain and are treated separately, but other vegetation such as bushes, shrubs and flowers would be permitted to remain until removed by the city or by other action. Once removed, they would not be replaced except in conformance to the applicable ordinances.
Upon ordinance adoption, a six-month grace period would kick in during which hardened structures, including fences, would have to be removed by property owners. Hardened structures not removed within that time would be removed by the city in accordance with the existing ordinance.
“I think it would be prudent for the city to reserve the right to allow hardened structures to remain on a case-by-case basis when a matter of public safety,” Henley said. “And I would say that the determining factors on that would certainly not be made by me. That would be the police chief, the fire chief and our city engineers.”
Henley said the city’s action can help kick-start community discussion on the subject so, “We’re able to say not just, ‘What do you think of the rights-of-way?’ It’s, ‘This is what we’ve identified as a potential solution. What do you think about this? What are ways it could be improved?’ It’s a way to ensure that as we’re going through this effort, we’re bringing public input back to the board. We’re going to get to a solution a lot faster if we do it that way.”
Allowed for decades
Alderman Karen Mosteller noted that Southport’s rights-of-way can be traced back to 1792 when the city was chartered and Joshua Potts platted the city with 99-foot rights-of-way. Roads were laid out perpendicular to the Cape Fear River to maximize the effect of the city’s “salubrious breezes,” she said.
However, infractions involving things such as bushes, benches, rocks and driveways have been allowed for decades.
“The openness created by these original 99-foot rights-of-way is unique and very much a part of the design of our city’s old town area,” Mosteller said. “These wide rights-of-way were purposefully platted and are an important historical reference.
“I, for one, believe it’s important to take action that is consistent with our values and goals, and these rights-of-way belong to all the citizens of Southport and must be maintained because drip by drip, the stone has washed away,” she continued. “Loss of these rights-of-way would fundamentally change what we look like, and over time part of our historic character would be lost.”
“My impression is that people that have their yard manicured in the right-of-way and have things in the right-of-way, as long as it’s not a hazard, I think we’re going to have to grandfather these in,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said. “There are situations on Bay Street, on East Bay Street, where the rocks and the fence and that type of thing at Kingsley Park are going to have to, need to be, removed and fixed …”
Mosteller made clear that the proposed language stipulates that parking spaces constructed by a property owner within the right-of-way would remain open for public parking and not be reserved for the property whose owner constructed the spaces.
Hatem said the city will hold a public hearing on rights-of-way as the process proceeds.
Photo by Bob Liepa
Rocks and fencing on East Bay Street near Kingsley Park are rights-of-way encroachments that Southport Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said need to be removed.