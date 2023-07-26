This map from the Timmons Group details the developable areas of the Williamson Tract from areas that are deemed wetlands and conservation areas. St. James is requesting an environmental impact statement be issued on the 7,200-dwelling unit project.
This map from the Timmons Group shows the location of the 3,000-plus acre Williamson Tract that stretches from Middleton Boulevard across from St. James to the Southport-Supply Road.
St. James Town Council would like to give residents a chance for their voices to be heard concerning the 3,196-acre Williamson Tract, located outside of the gated community’s jurisdiction just north of Swain’s Cut Bridge on the west side of Middleton Boulevard in Oak Island.
Town Manager Jeff Repp plans to draft a letter for council to review at the board’s Aug. 2 meeting asking CAMA to conduct an environmental impact statement on the a 7,200-dwelling-unit development.
Compared to an environmental assessment, the environmental impact statement includes a component requiring that CAMA hold a public hearing, allowing residents to comment on the proposed development.
“It is a different municipality and there is not much we can do about it,” Toner said during the council’s July 20 agenda work session. “However, there is one thing we can do. We are adjacent to the area, so we have the ability to be heard because we’re an adjacent community.”
Concerns over stormwater
Residents have expressed concerns regarding the impact to St. James from the massive development, particularly as it relates to stormwater runoff. The environmental impact statement isn’t an effort to stop the Williamson Tract from being developed, said Toner, but would be another way to ensure the developer meets all of the state environmental requirements.
“I’ve recently met with a number of residents who are really concerned about it,” said Toner. “It would put pressure to express our concerns.
“I don’t see any downside to it.”
Councilmember David DeLong supported the idea but wanted to make sure expectations were tempered as to what the environmental impact statement would achieve.
“My only thing is, again, you’ve got to own the message,” DeLong said. “There are tons of people in this community who want to shut everything down, and I don’t think that’s what we need to be going for.”
Toner said CAMA currently plans to conduct an environmental assessment of the tract and may elect to do so, regardless of St. James’ request. Council would simply ask for the agency to consider an environmental impact statement, which allows for public comment.
“Our residents are interested in what is being proposed,” said Repp. “We understand it’s in another jurisdiction and we can’t approve or disapprove.”
Toner would have to authorize Repp to send the letter if council approves of his draft.
The Williamson Tract first received conditional approval in 2009 for up to 7,200 dwelling units, as well as a school and other public amenities. Earlier this year, Oak Island Town Council approved a rezoning request for 3,190 acres of the site north of Swain’s Cut Bridge from R-20 residential to Planned Unit Development with phased development vesting plans.