St. James Town Council would like to give residents a chance for their voices to be heard concerning the 3,196-acre Williamson Tract, located outside of the gated community’s jurisdiction just north of Swain’s Cut Bridge on the west side of Middleton Boulevard in Oak Island. 

Town Manager Jeff Repp plans to draft a letter for council to review at the board’s Aug. 2 meeting asking CAMA to conduct an environmental impact statement on the a 7,200-dwelling-unit development.

