A new code enforcement sheriff could be coming to lay down the Unified Development Ordinance law in Southport.
The city recently contracted Alliance Code Enforcement LLC to provide an overview of the city’s application of its UDO and how it’s enforced.
Violations ‘stand out’
At the May 5 Board of Aldermen workshop, Chris Curry, a chief inspector for Alliance, presented a snapshot of what he found after spending four hours in town identifying different UDO violations: 93 separate properties were in current violation, including 62 for overgrowth and/or overgrown lots; 17 junk/nuisance vehicles; 38 junk piles/open storage; and 20 minimum housing, which are described as “visible damage or neglect to residential properties.”
“I looked at where some violations just stand out like a sore thumb,” Curry said. “This is not the entire city. This was four hours of me putting stuff together, riding around and taking pictures. I came up with four pages of violations in four hours.”
Enforcement of Southport’s UDO is complaint-driven, Curry said, and there is language in the text that would enable the city to take a more proactive approach. He told aldermen the UDO could be interpreted to allow anyone to file a complaint over a violation, including city staff.
“From my understanding, everything must be complaint-driven: if you don’t get a complaint about it, it’s out of sight, out of mind,” said Curry. “You just drive past it. If the neighbors aren’t complaining about it, walk away and leave it alone.”
Proactive approach
Curry stated that Alliance Code Enforcement is very proactive in what it does.
“We want to make a difference in your community immediately,” he said.
While Alliance would be aggressive in its enforcement practices, Curry emphasized that the ultimate goal is citizen compliance and every effort will be made to resolve a violation. Residents would be given ample opportunity to mow their yard or get rid of a vehicle before the city starts placing liens on properties.
“We try to have that personal one-on-one approach,” Curry said.
What Alliance needs from the city is support from elected officials when it starts enforcement proceedings, Curry said, as some residents will turn to them for a reprieve.
“You hired us to come in and do a job and we want to do that job,” said Curry. “Not sit on the porch tied on a leash. We want you guys to give us the green light to enforce your ordinance … that you guys wrote … and have a more proactive approach than a reactive approach.”
Complaint driven
City Manager Bonnie Therrien said the city currently is in the process of hiring a full-time code enforcement employee, but in the meantime Alliance will be paid $47 an hour for a maximum of 24 hours per week. Before any widespread enforcement takes place, Therrien said, the city needs to engage in an education and public relations campaign to inform citizens of the proposed plan.
“I’ve never been in a community where (enforcement) is complaint-driven,” Therrien said. “(Curry) is out there, he sees it and he does it, and that’s how we should be … not just sitting back, waiting for someone to call us. This will be a whole different way of doing what was complaint driven. … There is a lot in this city that needs to be taken care of.”
Therrien said Alliance staff won’t start knocking on doors in residents’ right away, as staff is still working on clarifying certain policies within the UDO for the aldermen to review and possibly implement. In the meantime, Therrien wants to start educating the public on enforcement of the UDO and the city rights-of-way which has been another hot-button topic in Southport.
“We’re going to take it slowly, and at the same time get something through to you as soon as possible for changes so we can start the enforcement,” said Therrien. “Rights-of-way is going to be very connected to what (Curry) is doing, so we should do both. You don’t want to go ‘gung-ho’ into this, out of the blue, without the PR and the education.”
Several aldermen and Mayor Joe Pat Hatem expressed support for the code enforcement initiative. Alderman Lowe Davis stated one of the reasons there are so many code violations is that some residents can’t afford to fix the problem, whether it’s mowing the grass or hauling off a junk vehicle. Curry said municipalities often forge community partnerships with area churches, organization and nonprofits to help struggling residents avoid having a lien put on their property due to a UDO violation. Alderman Tom Lombardi told the group agencies like the Southport Beautification Committee could step in to help cut grass or remove trash.
“I’m really glad to see this happening,” Lombardi said. “It’s been a long time coming. … We’ll figure out a way to help people who can’t do it because I think that is what has stopped a lot it. You have all of these rules and regulations and nothing has been done because a lot of people can’t afford it.
“We do have a lot of volunteers that would certainly help.”
Hatem: more robust
Hatem agreed that the city should partake in an education campaign to inform the public before any widespread code enforcement gets underway in full force.
“That’s a key part of it and I think that will be very important,” said Hatem. “Code enforcement is going to be more robust now. We’re actually looking at the ordinance, looking at the codes and we’ll be revising them and making them more appropriate. We want to help our citizens, but it’s time for code enforcement to get where it should be.”
Alliance made two recommendations to the city regarding a new rights-of-way ordinance. One would be to create an ordinance “that restricts any permanently affixed and/or buried and/or partially buried wall, fence, plant, shrub, decoration, sign, etc. either within the current right-of-way or designate a specific distance from the edge of the road.” The second option would deem any rights-of-way encroachment a violation, and that any damage done by required city maintenance work “is the sole responsibility of the property owner.” Current encroachments would be grandfathered in and approved as non-conforming.
Curry recommended the latter option.