Southport’s Arbor Day celebration held last Friday was a bit different than in years past. The city’s Forestry Committee, Tourism and Communications Department and Southport Historical Society teamed up to produce a 26-minute online video program rather than stage live events, with the production highlighting Southport’s beautiful tree canopy and the role the Forestry Committee plays in supporting and sustaining it.
Viewers were welcomed to the program by Forestry Committee Chairman Scott Len.
“Anyone who’s ever been here knows there are three things Southport is known for - our beautiful waterfront, the stately old homes in the downtown area and the wonderful urban canopy we have with our lovely live oaks,” Len said. He noted Arbor Day is the one day set aside each year that residents celebrate those trees.
Other committee members hosted segments discussing Southport’s iconic trees and explaining the city’s designation as a Tree City USA in 2020. Members also discussed steps that are taken to ensure the legacy of Southport’s trees will be enjoyed by generations to come.
The Southport Historical Society shared in the virtual Arbor Day celebration by providing the history of some of Southport’s most beloved and iconic trees. Members also provided the history and photos on social media the week leading up the event.
Wrapping up the program was Mayor Joseph P. Hatem, MD, who said the city is proud of citizens and civic groups who participate in Arbor Day activities.
“I’m grateful to members of the city’s Forestry Committee who meet every month and gather together each year to celebrate trees, in particular our beautiful and majestic live oaks so iconic to Southport,” stated Hatem.