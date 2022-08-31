Jim McKee at Brunswick Town

Jim McKee, site manager for Brunswick Town/Ft. Anderson State Historic Site, points out places set for preservation at the walls of the St. Phillip's Anglican Church.

 

Brunswick Town/Ft. Anderson State Historic Site has landed a federal grant to help preserve and better conserve some of its ruins and artifacts, which turn 300 years old in 2026.

The $500,000 grant from the federal Historic Preservation Fund will help pay for further investigation of archeological resources, repoint (fix the mortar) of St. Philip’s Anglican Church and better preserve the foundational ruins of the region’s original courthouse, a tavern and a private residence.