Brunswick Town/Ft. Anderson State Historic Site has landed a federal grant to help preserve and better conserve some of its ruins and artifacts, which turn 300 years old in 2026.
The $500,000 grant from the federal Historic Preservation Fund will help pay for further investigation of archeological resources, repoint (fix the mortar) of St. Philip’s Anglican Church and better preserve the foundational ruins of the region’s original courthouse, a tavern and a private residence.
New panel signs will explain the work to visitors, with QR codes linking to details of the history, maps and photographs. The work will feature the shaping of the town, from its Native American to African, English and Spanish influences.
Brunswick Town/Ft. Anderson was one of only 17 sites in the nation chosen for the first round of grants to improve places of significance in 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States.
“There are a lot of things the staff and I want to do,” said Site Manager Jim McKee. “Nature has been harsh on the outside ruins, the church and the graves, with no serious preservation of some other than cleaning. I cannot stress how important this grant is for the site.
“This is perfect timing because 2026 is not only the 250th of the United States, but it is the 300th anniversary of the founding of Brunswick.” McKee added.
Most of what remains of St. Philip’s are the walls and adjacent tombs, after the British torched the town during the Revolution. The church received some repairs in 1974, but they included things like brick sealants which repelled rain but also trapped water inside centuries-old low-temperature-fired bricks, which caused some of them to crumble. Conservators will use better formulations of mortar to repoint.
The old courthouse will get attention too, with cleaning and repointing, and McKee said the cap of the church walls will also be replaced.
Additionally, crews are going to use ground-penetrating radar to check for unmarked graves.
“We’ll need plenty of volunteers to help us dig out the erosion from the ruins of the courthouse,” McKee said.
The courthouse, which was established in 1731, was the first for New Hanover County and, later, Brunswick County when it separated from its sister government upstream on the Cape Fear River.
The tomb of Benjamin Smith is also going to be given needed attention. Smith, interred in the St. Philip’s graveyard, was the founder of modern-day Southport.
McKee said he expects the work to begin after the federal fiscal year starts in September. He’s using photographs from 1958-1968, among other information, to make sure the restoration will be historically accurate.
“Fortunately, we’ve got a lot of (period) ballast stone, rocks and brick still here,” he said.
Brunswick Town was founded in 1726 and mostly destroyed by British troops in 1776. Decades later, it was a major player as a fort in the Civil War. It was the first place of armed resistance by American patriots against King George and the Stamp Act, a rallying cry for the Revolution that happened before the better-known Boston Tea Party.
Several events are planned for this fall, the largest of which is Port Brunswick Days, with historical re-enactors demonstrating everyday life in 1767. The event is Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers free, family-friendly fun, plus a seasonal nighttime event that evening.
The site is free to visit and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s located at 8884 St. Philip’s Road SE in Winnabow, just off N.C. 133 north of Boiling Spring Lakes. Call 910-371-6613 for more information.