A terrifying tale of being stranded at sea came to a happy ending Monday morning when a group of divers safely returned to land at Coast Guard Station Oak Island.
Four men who went spear-fishing on the other side of Frying Pan Tower, more than 20 miles offshore, were rescued Monday after spending nearly 24 hours adrift in the Atlantic Ocean. The men, including a father and his 16-year-old son, found themselves alone after resurfacing from a 45-minute spearfishing dive on Sunday morning. They had drifted more than 300 yards away from their boat, Big Bill’s, and were unable to signal the captain amidst windy and choppy conditions.
“They resurfaced right on schedule,” said Senior Chief Logan Atkinson, the officer in charge at Coast Guard Station Oak Island. “They started waving to try and signal the boat, but he never actually saw them.”
Search goes on for hours
The captain pulled anchor and immediately began searching the area for this friends. After several hours with no luck he called the Coast Guard, triggering a massive search effort featuring multiple water vessels and helicopters. A Coast Guard C-130 out of Elizabeth City finally spotted the divers at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday morning after one of the men used a SOS strobe light to signal the craft.
They were found nearly 50 miles offshore after having drifted another 20 miles east.
“We searched for hours into the night,” said Atkinson. “The C-130 was able to spot them using infrared technology. They dropped a flare and life raft to them out of the aircraft.”
A Navy destroyer, the USS Porter, happened to be in the vicinity and was able to successfully pick Ben Wiggins, 64, Luke Lodge, 26, Daniel Williams, 46 and Evan Williams, 16, out of the water. The Coast Guard arrived a short time later in a 47-foot lifeboat to transfer and transport the dehydrated, exhausted and slightly hypothermic divers back to Oak Island for an improbable reunion with family members who were anxiously waiting for their safe return.
“Any time the Coast Guard launches for a search and rescue case, it is always our hope and goal to be able to reunite those we are searching for with their friends and families,” said Capt. Timothy List, commander of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “In this case that is exactly what took place, which is always a great feeling for our rescue crews.”
Lessons from the rescue
Atkinson credited Wiggins and his 24 years of Navy diving experience with helping keep the other men calm and together under difficult circumstances.
“Accidents happen out there,” said Atkinson. “It doesn’t mean that somebody did something wrong. It’s an unforgiving environment. It’s a dangerous place, obviously, and this was a pretty wild case for sure. They don’t all turn out like that. A lot of time with divers in those situations, there are so much worse outcomes. We were fortunate. It certainly is a dramatic story: four people, 50 miles offshore, by themselves, no boat in sight, just floating out there. It had to be terrifying.”
There are two lessons from the rescue, Atkinson said, that everybody going offshore should learn in order to keep themselves safe.
If something does go wrong, whether it’s a boat taking on water or somebody missing, Atkinson said the Coast Guard should be notified immediately as every minute is critical.
“The longer you delay the notification to the Coast Guard, the harder it is to find somebody,” Atkinson said. “As time goes on, you drift further away from that initial scene. Early notification is critical. If there is something wrong out there, call us. If you end up not having a problem, that’s OK. We can turn around.”
Divers and boaters also should possess a personal locator beacon that sends an emergency beacon to a satellite the Coast Guard can use to locate the signal to within 20 feet.