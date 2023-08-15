A terrifying tale of being stranded at sea came to a happy ending Monday morning when a group of divers safely returned to land at Coast Guard Station Oak Island.

Four men who went spear-fishing on the other side of Frying Pan Tower, more than 20 miles offshore, were rescued Monday after spending nearly 24 hours adrift in the Atlantic Ocean. The men, including a father and his 16-year-old son, found themselves alone after resurfacing from a 45-minute spearfishing dive on Sunday morning. They had drifted more than 300 yards away from their boat, Big Bill’s, and were unable to signal the captain amidst windy and choppy conditions.