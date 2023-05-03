Concerned in part about potential fines, Oak Island Planning Board tabled action during its April 20 meeting on possible new protections for existing trees and rules for replanting. It’s a continuing issue that’s also been considered by the Environmental Advisory Board (EAC).

The Planning Board in the majority also recommended denial of a proposed change to the development rules that would set a height standard for commercial low density (CLD) properties on the mainland at 45 feet for all residential construction. Houses are allowed in the CLD district, but face a series of setback constraints if owners want to exceed 35 feet in stillwater flood zones (AE) or 41 feet in wave-action flood zones (VE).

