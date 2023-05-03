Concerned in part about potential fines, Oak Island Planning Board tabled action during its April 20 meeting on possible new protections for existing trees and rules for replanting. It’s a continuing issue that’s also been considered by the Environmental Advisory Board (EAC).
The Planning Board in the majority also recommended denial of a proposed change to the development rules that would set a height standard for commercial low density (CLD) properties on the mainland at 45 feet for all residential construction. Houses are allowed in the CLD district, but face a series of setback constraints if owners want to exceed 35 feet in stillwater flood zones (AE) or 41 feet in wave-action flood zones (VE).
Phil Dudley of Tree Peace Oak Island asked the board to support proposals for a tree protection zoning overlay, as proposed by the EAC. Assistant Planner Brady Golden said staff wanted to strike a balance between tree protection and development rights, and called the language before the Planning Board “a step in the right direction.”
Stormwater Manager Rick Patterson said staff tried to simplify the language and better calculate tree credits for new development, including species and sizes that count as trees when being planted. The concept is to require a certain number of trees or tree credits depending upon lot size. It currently amounts to seven or eight trees for an average lot. The board has been working to shift the focus on to front yard trees and saving existing larger trees.
The proposal would give up to three credits for leaving larger trees alone and maintaining a distance of at least 20 feet between them. Leaving three or four large trees would satisfy, or nearly satisfy, the requirements on many residential lots, Patterson said.
The staff report stated that the proposed changes simplify which trees count toward credits, increase credits for saving existing trees, and provide a permit cost discount for saving existing trees rather than planting.
Some board members had concerns with fining property owners as much as $500 for cutting larger trees or not maintaining the required number of trees.
“We need to try something,” said Patterson, who also serves as the town’s arborist. “What we have now is not working.”
Two members of the board and Planner Matt Kirkland were absent. Given the gravity of the matter and concern about fines, the board unanimously chose to table the matter until the May 18 meeting at the latest.
Planning Board Member Bob Callahan said he was frustrated with the pace. “This started in December (2022),” he said. “I don’t want to wait another six months.”
Height change
Barnes Bluff resident Leon Hicks asked that the height limit for houses in the CLD district be set at 45 feet for all mainland areas. His subdivision is part of the larger South Harbour development, most of which is CLD, where residential units are allowed by right.
The town has an existing rule for mainland developments in CLD districts that allows structures taller than 35 feet, provided the structures meet a series of overlapping setback rules requiring larger lot sizes to allow structures no taller than 55 feet.
Hicks’ proposal would allow houses as tall as 45 feet in mainland CLD districts as long as a lot is at least 0.4-acres.
Hicks’ proposal would affect 190 parcels, primarily along Long Beach Road and N.C. 211, staff reported. “It would add complexity to the (unified development ordinance)” a staff report stated.
Hicks contended that a higher, uniform height limit would allow for better architectural design leeway and make for safer roofs with greater pitch angles, which are more storm-resistant.
The board voted 4-1 to deny the request, which will now go to Town Council at its regular May 9 meeting.