Southport’s sewer expansion was put on hold this month after bids for the project came in much higher than were expected.
The city has secured approximately $30 million through loans and grants, believing that amount would cover a significant portion of its sewer expansion efforts.
However, when initial bids for the expansion of the county-owned Mulberry Branch Water Reclamation Facility project for Southport’s capacity came into Brunswick County this month closer to $50 million, city officials have been left figuring out their next move.
“The county did the bids and the low bid came in at $47 million,” City Manager Bonnie Therrien said. “The county decided to reject those bids.
“Both the city and the county are working together to take a hard look at what our options are.”
Lower price, rebid?
With a $20-million difference, Therrien said one thing the city and county will do is see if the project can be value engineered to make the numbers work. Nationwide labor and supply shortages, coupled with an infusion of federal stimulus dollars, has made it difficult to keep project costs down.
“We’ll see if there are things we could eliminate to help the price go down,” Therrien said. “We’re looking at all of those things, and the thought is to rebid the project again in the spring.”
Therrien also said she plans to spend the next few months seeking other funding sources in hopes of bridging the financial gap. There are no guarantees, however, that rebidding the project in the spring will impact the project.
“It’s a crapshoot and a roll of the dice,” Therrien said. “We could go back in the spring and it could cost $5 million more, or maybe it will be less. You don’t know.”
‘Rely on the experts’
City and county staff met in early December to discuss the feasibility of Southport transferring its water and sewer service over to the county.
“The county has to look at whether it makes any sense for them to do that,” said Therrien. “They’ve also got to think about all of the development in the county too. We’ll sit down with the county in the new year and see what they’ve come up with and what we’ve come up with, and see about possibly a new bid document.
“We have to rely on the experts to figure out if we can rebid it and try to reduce costs.”
Therrien said engineering firms that typically would jump at a project like this aren’t even bidding because they already have plenty of work, while other firms are bidding so high in hopes of not securing the project.
“It’s an issue that is going on nationwide and it’s just like everything else: they can’t get the supplies, therefore the project gets extended and the prices go higher,” Therrien explained. “It’s rough, but nobody saw that coming.”