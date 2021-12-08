Brunswick County health officials are monitoring an uptick in local COVID-19 cases while awaiting new data on the emerging omicron variant.
Deputy County Manager David Stanley told the board of commissioners on Monday afternoon that the county has seen an increase in both the number of cases per day and the positive test rate over the past week. Brunswick County reported an average of 20 new cases per day throughout much of November but jumped to 46 cases a day since last Monday, Stanley said. The county’s percentage of positive tests also climbed from 7% to 9.6% over the same time period.
“As far as in increase in activity, a surge if you will, we are starting to see it reflected in our numbers in Brunswick County,” Stanley said. “Our other regional partners are seeing an increase as well.”
The number of Brunswick County residents currently in isolation or potentially contagious went from 278 a week ago to 458 on Monday, Stanley said. Hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind an increase in cases, and he also said area health officials are monitoring the number of people being admitted for the virus.
“As we see more cases, we track hospitalizations,” said Stanley. “I’ve talked with hospital people and they’ve said they’ve seen a slight uptick and that is to be expected. Right now we’re just in the surging of cases phase.”
Stanley acknowledged the new omicron variant that recently was discovered in South Africa, and said there still is a lot to learn about whether it’s more contagious or virulent.
“The question is, as it makes it way through other countries, the United States and ultimately here in North Carolina, are there going to be other challenges for us to look at,” Stanley said. “Are we going to be looking at a more significant impact? A lot of that information we just don’t know yet.”
Mandi Cohen, secretary of the N.C.Department of Health and Human Services, said during a December 1 press conference that health officials are tracking data associated with the omicron variant.
“All viruses change over time and COVID-19 is no exception,” Cohen said. “We still have a lot to learn about omnicron. Over the next several weeks, scientists will look to answer several questions: is it more contagious, does it make people sicker, how will it impact our immunity and treatments.
Cohen said while there is no need for alarm, the science and data on the new variant needs to continue to be closely monitored. She also said getting vaccinated remains the best defense against COVID-19.
More than 70% of North Carolinians over 18 and 94% of adults ages 65 and higher have received at least one vaccine dose, Cohen said, and unvaccinated people are six times more likely to contract the virus and 25 times more likely to die from it.