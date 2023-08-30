Staff of The State Port Pilot received 20 news, editorial and photojournalism awards and 20 advertising awards during the North Carolina Press Association’s 2022-23 annual awards program held Aug. 24 in Raleigh.
The Pilot won second place for General Excellence for Websites in the community division, an honor awarded to the top weekly newspapers judged for their overall online coverage. The news staff also won second place for Community Coverage and second place for Sports Coverage in its division.
The Pilot’s GOOD Newsletter, sent each Friday morning to those on the email list, won third place for Email Newsletters with the judge stating, “This newsletter is JUST PLAIN FUN!”
In addition, the Pilot advertising staff won the coveted Sweepstakes Award, given to the newspapers that rate at the very top of their respective divisions in the annual advertising contest categories.
The 40 awards received by the Pilot in the 2022-23 contest was the most of any newspaper in any division in North Carolina.
“I’m very proud of our staff,” said Pilot Editor Morgan Harper. “It’s wonderful to be recognized by the press association for the hard work put in throughout the year.”
Awards were presented in-person during the NCPA’s 150th annual convention held at the Raleigh Sheraton. The Pilot competes in Division B for community newspapers with circulations between 3,500 and 10,000.
The news staff won five first place awards, seven second place awards and eight third place awards. Following is a complete list of the Pilot’s 2022-23 NCPA news, editorial and photojournalism awards:
First Place, Editorials, Lee Hinnant.
First Place, General News Reporting, Eliot Duke and Lee Hinnant for “Ian whips past; leaves minor damage behind.”
First Place, Photo Page or Essay, Morgan Harper for “Hot in the city.”
First Place, Feature Photography, Michael Paul for “Easter at the lake.”
First Place, Religion and Faith Reporting, Eliot Duke for “Lakes couple travels to Poland to assist with refugees.”
Second Place, Business Writing, Lee Hinnant for “Capital Power coming down.”
Second Place, Community Coverage, Staff.
Second Place, Investigative Reporting, Eliot Duke for “Email scammers manage to steal more than $4-million.”
Second Place, Multimedia Project, Michael Paul for “Scuffle disrupts South vs. West game.”
Second Place, Sports Photography, Michael Paul for “Cougars lose starter; Raiders win title.”
Second Place, Sports Coverage, Staff.
Second Place, General Excellence for Websites, Staff.
Third Place, Education Reporting, Eliot Duke for “Learning experience arose from the fire.”
Third Place, Email Newsletter, Staff.
Third Place, Headline Writing, Morgan Harper.
Third Place, Multimedia Project, Michael Paul for “Disc golf back on course.”
Third Place, General News Photography, Morgan Harper for “Four turtles get released.”
Third Place, Sports Feature Photography, Michael Paul for “Touchdown.”
Third Place, Spot Photography, Morgan Harper for “Storm photos.”
Third Place, Video, Staff for “Books for Bailey.”
The advertising staff received nine first place, six second place and four third place advertising awards along with the top Sweepstakes Award for advertising categories. Following is a complete list of the Pilot’s 2022-23 advertising awards:
First Place, Advertising Campaign, Carol Magnani, Joey Robinson and Linda Lash for American Legion Post 543.
First Place, Healthcare/Medical Ad, Ben Frazier and Joey Robinson for Dosher Memorial Hospital – Nurse’s Day.
First Place, Home Furnishings and Appliances Ad, Ben Frazier and Joey Robinson for Beach Road Furniture.
First Place, Institutional Ad, Ben Frazier and Linda Lash for River Hotel of Southport.
First Place, Newspaper Promotion, Carol Magnani and Joey Robinson for Way to go Grads.
First Place, Retail Ad, Ben Frazier and Linda Lash for Wild by Nature.
First Place, Small Ad, Ben Frazier and Linda Lash for Wanted: Bike.
First Place, Special Section, Staff for COAST Fall 2022.
First Place, Use of Color, Carol Magnani and Joey Robinson for Lynda Haraway Group.
Second Place, Entertainment Ad, Carol Magnani and Linda Lash for Southport Fire Department Light up the Night.
Second Place, Food Ad, Carol Magnani and Linda Lash for ReMax Southern Coast/At the Beach – Lemonade Stand.
Second Place, Healthcare/Medical Ad, Ben Frazier and Joey Robinson for Dosher Memorial Hospital – Doctor’s Day.
Second Place, Institutional Ad, Ben Frazier and Linda Lash for Knights of Columbus – Sacred Heart Council 12537.
Second Place, Real Estate Ad, Carol Magnani, Joey Robinson and Linda Lash for Ceilidh Creech – Margaret Rudd and Associates.
Second Place, Special Section, Staff for COAST Holiday 2022.
Third Place, Advertising Campaign, Ben Frazier, Joey Robinson and Linda Lash for East Coast Moving.
Third Place, Entertainment Ad, Carol Magnani and Joey Robinson for Tiki Tavern.
Third Place, Food Ad, Ben Frazier and Linda Lash for Southport Cheese Shop.
Third Place, Institutional Ad, Ben Frazier and Joey Robinson for Collins Insurance Agency.