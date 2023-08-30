State Port Pilot staff

State Port Pilot staff received 20 advertising and 20 editorial awards in 2022-23 N.C. Press Association’s 2022-23 contest. Pilot staff members pictured are, from left, front row Morgan Harper, Linda Lash; second row, Carol Magnani, Marisa Bundrick and Bob Liepa; third row, Terry Pope and Eliot Duke; back row, Joey Robinson and Michael Paul. Not pictured is Ben Frazier. (Photo by Diane McKeithan)

 

Staff of The State Port Pilot received 20 news, editorial and photojournalism awards and 20 advertising awards during the North Carolina Press Association’s 2022-23 annual awards program held Aug. 24 in Raleigh.

The Pilot won second place for General Excellence for Websites in the community division, an honor awarded to the top weekly newspapers judged for their overall online coverage. The news staff also won second place for Community Coverage and second place for Sports Coverage in its division.