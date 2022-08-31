Southport Board of Aldermen approved a pair of annexations for Osprey Landing during its Aug. 11 meeting as part of a previous development agreement.
Aldermen unanimously voted to annex both Phase I and Phase II of Osprey Landing, totaling more than 30 acres of land between Robert Ruark Drive and N.C. Highway 211. City Clerk Dorothy Dutton told the board the properties are in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) and currently zoned Planned Urban Development (PUD). The board previously accepted certificates of sufficiency for the requests and held a public hearing for both during the Aug. 11 meeting.
Phase I of Osprey Landing consisted of 25.59 acres and Phase II included an 8.35-acre tract. The two tracts already carried a PUD zoning designation and did not need to be rezoned.
“Part of this development agreement with Osprey Landing was to annex (Phase I) and they are ahead of schedule,” Dutton said. “But they have submitted for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of their annexation process. This portion is not contiguous but Phase II is. The (Phase II) portion would be contiguous, especially after Phase I is annexed.”
Alderman Lowe Davis pointed out the current board did not play a role in the agreement between the city and Osprey Landing developers.
“This is not a vote that has to do with approving Osprey Landing,” said Davis. “That train left the station before this board was seated. In fact, even before the previous board was seated. This annexes a portion of it that the development agreement requires the whole tract to be annexed so we at least get that out of it.”
City records show Southport entered into the development agreement with Osprey Landing in September 2021.
In other business:
• Aldermen approved a motion to annex six tracts of land totaling .84 acres at 1224 N. Caswell Ave. following a public hearing.
• Aldermen denied a text amendment that would have permitted the use of commercial outdoor recreation within the city’s Business District (BD). Types of uses that would’ve resulted from the approval included water parks, mazes and miniature golf. A Southport Planning Board review committee found the request would not be in accordance with the city’s land use plan and recommended aldermen deny the proposed text amendment.
“If you amend your table of uses to include a new use everywhere in that district, an individual could put an outdoor recreational commercial use versus a conditional zoning that is site specific to that particular parcel,” Wes McLeod with the Cape Fear Council of Governments told the board. “There may be an application that may be appropriate.”
• Aldermen approved a zoning map amendment application for a .47-acre tract of land in the corporate limits along West 11th street. The applicant requested that the city rezone the property from Multi-Family (MF) to R-10. The property consists of three non-conforming lots; the planning board found the request to be consistent with the city’s comprehensive land use plan.
“I will vote for it because it reduces the density,” said Davis. “If these lots were multi-family we would have a lot more density in terms of people and cars. This reduces that, and that’s why I like it.”
• Aldermen approved a zoning map amendment for a .14-acre parcel of land at 1208 N. Caswell Ave. totaling approximately 6,000 square feet. The applicant requested that the city rezone the property from BD to R-10. The tract is located in the city’s ETJ and exists in the Southport Heights subdivision. The planning board found the request to be generally consistent with the city’s land use plan and recommended approval.