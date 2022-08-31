Southport Board of Aldermen approved a pair of annexations for Osprey Landing during its Aug. 11 meeting as part of a previous development agreement.

Aldermen unanimously voted to annex both Phase I and Phase II of Osprey Landing, totaling more than 30 acres of land between Robert Ruark Drive and N.C. Highway 211. City Clerk Dorothy Dutton told the board the properties are in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) and currently zoned Planned Urban Development (PUD). The board previously accepted certificates of sufficiency for the requests and held a public hearing for both during the Aug. 11 meeting.