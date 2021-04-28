By consensus in a special meeting last Thursday, Oak Island Town Council agreed with the recommendation offered by Town Manager David Kelly and has put off assigning fees to four proposed sand benefit districts until at least January 2022. Town officials have also formally requested that Brunswick County provide some funding for efforts to fortify the shoreline from storms.
Council settled upon what it’s calling a “benefits districts” map for a large-scale sand project, which would assess fees on different areas for four years.
Extensive delays with a current, smaller sand replenishment project prompted officials to put the larger plan on the back burner. They don’t want to start collecting money until a project is nearly shovel-ready, since the four-year timeframe is the limit under state law.
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock was supposed to start putting sand from Jay Bird Shoals on the east and central portions of Oak Island in January but work began instead on April 8. The company told the town it could cover about 1,000 feet a day; Kelly said it has been covering closer to 360 feet a day.
Work has to stop before sea turtles starting nesting on the beach, which generally is recognized as the first of May. The town has asked regulators for a 10-day extension in the demobilization process, which could provide a few extra days of pumping sand.
If the contractor has to come back in the winter to finish the job, it will push back a second storm-related sand project that was scheduled to begin in November, Kelly said. This, in turn, delays any larger sand effort.
“We were first,” Kelly said of the town’s contract to repair some of the hurricane damages. “It was the contractor’s decision to put someone in front of us,” referring to the shipping channel dredging that put sand on Bald Head Island.
Kelly called the delay “a hardship on Oak Island.”
Council sent a formal request for help with beach project funding to Brunswick County Commissioners. It reads, in part:
“The Town is now discussing possible funding methods and is seeking assistance from Brunswick County. The county’s beaches are an important natural resource, and they bring tourism dollars and jobs to the local economy. The Town of Oak Island maintains more than 65 public beach accesses for use and enjoyment of Brunswick County residents and tourists. The town is asking for the County’s assistance in preserving and maintaining this vital piece of our coastal environment.
“The town’s Beach Nourishment Master Plan is designed to be town-wide, shoring up the entire nine miles of beach in town. The Oak Island Town Council does not believe the entire $40 million cost of beach nourishment should be borne by the Town’s property owners. As the county will be spreading the cost for building a new water plant throughout the county, though it will not benefit Oak Island customers, the town believes Brunswick County should help fund beach nourishment for all Brunswick County beaches. The beaches are open to all to enjoy and tourism dollars benefit the county, not just the beach towns … We look forward to partnering with Brunswick County and to discussing available funding.”
Oak Island’s website has an interactive map that allows beachgoers to track the progress of the current project.
To view the interactive map, visit www.oakislandnc.com and navigate to beach nourishment master plan.