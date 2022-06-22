At least one member of the Southport Planning Board has made up his mind when it comes to the Indigo Plantation Phase II project. At the planning board’s June 16 meeting, G.E. Mibelli, head of the Design and Character subcommittee created to dissect specific aspects of the 346-acre, 1,500-home proposal, said he does not support moving forward with the project.
Density concerns
Citing the many challenges accompanied with the large project, Mibelli said that the board should not recommend its approval to the Southport Board of Aldermen next month.
“We cannot, nor we should, approve this,” Mibelli said. “I don’t think Southport is for sale. I don’t think we can afford to ignore the situation, and I don’t think we should waste any more time looking at the details when if we take a step back and look at the big picture, it’s clear.”
Mibelli said that since the start of the process some of the requested information was never produced by the developers, including a drawing depicting parcels of land and location of buildings. He said the more he looked at the proposal, the density concerns and input from the public made the situation untenable.
“If we move forward and approve this, this is going to be against this book here,” Mibelli said holding up a binder of the City of Southport’s Codes and Ordinances. “It’s going to be against the CAMA core plan and its density ... it’s going to be against what we do here.”
Mibelli said the possible economic benefit of annexing the entire property into the city doesn’t outweigh the project’s impact on Southport’s infrastructure, traffic, environment and support services.
“I’m just going by what we should do here and what I said since I’ve come to this board,” said Mibelli. “We need to follow the regulations, we need to follow what’s in place.
“The challenges are there and are very, very real. Are we doubling the capacity of the hospital? This is a very high density. It absolutely is. It’s about probably four times what it should be, according to our rules.”
Weighing the benefits and interests
Roger Perry, founder of East West Partners, said his company has submitted a plan that was in complete compliance with the city’s urban development ordinance, as well as additional information requested by the planning board. Some of the information asked for by the board, Perry said, wasn’t provided because it wouldn’t be reliable as the developers do not know what they will be allowed to build yet. Perry said the proposed density offers the most amount of open space, while also providing a significant portion for senior/ assisted living.
“The benefits that we’re offering is a lot more than what was just suggested,” Perry said. “We are going to develop a fine community regardless of what you allow us to do.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to accept whatever you think is in the best interest of Southport. One thing I do agree with is, you should weigh the benefits and the issues and decide what’s in your best interest.”
Neither Perry or East West Partners associate McKay Siegel were surprised by Mibelli’s decision not to support the project. Siegel stated he felt Mibelli represented the passionate side of the project and has asked for information, like 3-D renderings of undesigned buildings that were, at times, impossible to produce.
“We offered a 50-page document of design guidelines, of which there was no comment,” said Siegel. “It’s as restrictive as it gets.”
“I’m not surprised at all,” said Perry. “(Mibelli has) been extraordinarily adversarial. He made up his mind the first he heard about it. He staked his ground out a long time ago. Perry added that Mibelli is entitled to his view.
Focus on maintaining current course
Developers and the planning board continue to wait on a pair of impact studies conducted in April. Southport City Planner Thomas Lloyd said the two studies should be available by the end of the month.
Chairman Sue Hodgin said the impacts of the project in Southport on both traffic and infrastructure are key to the information-gathering process and making an informed decision. Perry agreed with Hodgin, saying the results of the studies will determine the future of the development.
“If those studies come back and say that what we’re proposing is far more negative from a fiscal and infrastructure standpoint versus the alternative, then Southport should turn us down,” said Perry. “They don’t have an obligation to approve something that doesn’t have a positive impact to the city.”
Developers could decide to just move forward with the project under the current zoning, leaving a lot of the property and the ad valorem taxes in Brunswick County and not the City of Southport. Siegel said the focus is on maintaining the current course.
“We decided, early on, not to dangle the prospect of annexation,” Siegel said. “I don’t think there have been many voluntary annexations in the recent past of Southport, but that wasn’t going to be a negotiating chip for us.
“This is the right thing to do.”
‘Willing to meet and tweak the plans’
Perry said it would be unfortunate if Southport doesn’t benefit from the project.
“The city, regardless of whether we build in the existing zoning or what we proposed, or something in between, in addition to benefits there are going to be liabilities to the city,” said Perry. “For them not to take advantage of the fiscal benefit of having us annexed into the town ... I can’t imagine they would consciously make that decision. At the end of the day, we have the flexibility to craft this in a way that the city would like to see it.”
In terms of the possible traffic impact, Perry said nothing the development proposes or does will change Southport’s traffic situation. The intent, Perry said, is to mitigate the impact the development will generate and create, and any efforts to fix larger problems would have to be a city-wide initiative.
“We’re not making it better,” said Perry. “We’re making improvements that are not going to deleteriously effect traffic from the way it is now. There are folks around the (Southport Elementary) school who don’t think it’s good now. We won’t improve that, but we are going to make sure we make improvements that don’t exacerbate it.
“We’re prepared to do whatever it is you want,” Perry said. “We’re willing to meet and tweak the plans. This isn’t all or nothing.”