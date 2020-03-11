As of Tuesday afternoon, Brunswick County had no confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
“We are not aware of anyone testing positive for COVID-19 in Brunswick County at this time,” stated county spokesperson Meagan Kascsak. “We are also not aware of anyone being tested at this time.”
A Novant Health spokesperson said the company would not comment on the status of COVID-19 testing until a case was confirmed. Novant Health owns Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center at Supply.
“However, it’s important to note the Centers for Disease Control continues to evolve their criteria for testing,” stated the Novant Health spokesperson.
On March 4, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) authorized additional lab testing options beyond its own or the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
“Consequently, more patients who meet widened criteria are able to be tested. We would treat any potential COVID-19 case as presumptively positive until proven otherwise,” continued the Novant Health spokesperson.
According to the CDC, as of noon on Tuesday there were a total of 647 cases, including 25 deaths, in the United States. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed six cases of COVID-19 in Wake County and one in Chatham County as of Monday. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Tuesday afternoon.
“Though we are still in the early stages in North Carolina, time is a valuable resource and we must work together to slow the spread while we can,” Cooper said.
In its most recent statement on March 5, Dosher Memorial Hospital said the immediate health risk was considered low to the general public.
The Southport hospital assured it is following developments regarding COVID-19, screening patients’ travel histories and enforcing a mask-wearing policy for certain symptoms, among other protocols to deal with infectious diseases.
Additionally, Dosher is reminding people to avoid close contact with others, not to travel while sick, cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, and to wash their hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds.