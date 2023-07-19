Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport no longer requires its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The vaccine requirement was discontinued at the hospital three weeks ago for employees, Dosher Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Holland told trustees at their recent meeting, because the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for vaccines have been amended as the spread and severity of COVID-19 in the U.S. subsides.
Dosher implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for employees in October 2021 along with other area hospitals including Novant Brunswick Medical Center in Supply. At Dosher, six employees resigned from their jobs at that time, including some nurses, rather than take the vaccine.
Only a handful of Dosher employees, under CDC guidelines, were excused from the vaccine for medical reasons. Dosher’s deadline for employees to receive the vaccine was October 31, 2021.
Administrators said without mandatory vaccines it would have been impossible to staff the hospital during the pandemic with any continuity if employees were either in quarantine or out of work with COVID.
In other news, Holland told trustees that longtime Southport family medicine specialist Dr. Keith Reschly has returned to Dosher as a hospitalist as of June 21.
“Both staff and patients are pleased,” said Holland.
“Let him know we are pleased,” added board chairman Robert Howard.
Building update
Chief Financial Officer Susan Daniels provided a progress report on the $15.4-million Phase I construction project, part of Dosher’s seven-year Master Facility Plan that officially broke ground June 10. Her report noted:
• Central Sterile space expansion project at the hospital is moving along with a second washer in place and awaiting installation.
• Dosher Medical Plaza on Long Beach Road, which will receive three additional work spaces for new physicians, is in the permitting phase with Rodgers Builders.
• Negotiations have been completed with BSA LifeStructures on the hospital’s new Emergency Department building, expansion at Oak Island Medical Clinic and expansion of the hospital lab and pharmacy with an 8.2% reduction in costs reached. “It is a savings there,” noted Daniels. “We are coming in under budget, coming out of the gate.”
• Building and Grounds Chairman Randy Jones said hospital officials will meet with representatives from Oak Island and Caswell Beach town governments to keep them up to date on the construction projects.
CEO report
CEO and President Lynda Stanley reported the hospital is on target to eliminate all traveling nurse positions by next month, which will greatly reduce Dosher’s expenses for personnel.
“If everything remains stable the goal is by August 26,” said Stanley. “Both day and night will be full with our staff – and the (operating room). We should be in pretty good shape by the end of August.”
Stanley also reported she has been nominated to serve on the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) Board of Directors. NCHA works to support hospital members as they work to improve care for their patients and their communities.
“For Dosher, I hope to bring some value back to the hospital,” said Stanley.
Stanley also reported the hospital participated in a June 15 incident training with the county first responders and law enforcement. Dosher received a mass casualty bus that transported 17 victims with various simulated injuries.
“We did learn a lot through that process,” said Stanley, a process which includes a policy review for the hospital’s response. “Hope we never have to use that, but we do appreciate the county including us in that process.”
Financial report
Eight months into the hospital’s 2022-23 fiscal year, Dosher is operating with a net operating income loss of $633,878, which is still below the expected $1.3-million loss that was budgeted and expected at this point.
Dosher’s gross patient revenues are up for the current fiscal year, from $103-million to $109-million at this point. Net operating revenue is also slightly up, from $37-million last fiscal year to $38.8-million currently.
However, expenses are also up from $35.3-million at this point last fiscal year to $39.4-million currently. That is expected to drop as salaries and professional fees decline.
“We still have a little bit of loss from operations to overcome to date,” said Daniels. “We still have three months to go.”
If factoring in all sources of income, including $1.6-million in ad valorem tax revenue, the hospital is operating at $3.5-million in the black overall as of May 31.
Credentials
Trustees approved the hospital’s June credentials list presented to the board by Dr. Jessica Bocook as follows:
Initial appointments: Peter Joyce, MD, radiology; Matthew Wrench, DO, radiology; Matthew Landfried, MD, community provider; Samuel Schadt, DO, ophthalmology; Keith Reschly, MD, hospitalist; Joseph Dell’Aria, emergency medicine; Melissa Sherrod, PA-C, emergency department; Charles Hughes, MD, emergency medicine.
Reappointments: Kevin Cahill, MD, neurological surgery; Linda Calhoun, MD, cardiology; Ericka Carter, PA, orthopedic surgery; Thomas Dziedzic, MD, radiology; Raymond Groller, MD, radiology; James Harper, MD, cardiology; Richard Hilliard, DO, emergency medicine, hospitalist; Frank Hobart, MD, cardiology; Frederick Meine, MD, cardiology; William Meacham, MD, hospitalist; Mark Murphy, MD, cardiology, Tiffany Sills, MD, radiology; Lucia Smith-Martinez, MD, telepsychiatry; Joshua Spencer, MD, cardiology; Timothy Winslow, MD, cardiology.
Voluntary relinquishments: Matthew Benenati, DO, general surgery; Melinda Dubose, MD, radiology; James Arieno, PA-C, orthopedics; Al Logan, MD, pathology; Lawrence Montalto, DO, orthopedics, pain management.