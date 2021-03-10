Oak Island Town Council continued a hearing on a request for a mega-house Tuesday, and also moved forward on establishing a municipal service district that is needed for a loan to facilitate two beach improvement efforts.
Council members asked for more details about the mega-house, including better drawings on the floor plans of the proposed structure at 6906 West Beach Drive. There were questions about the dimensions of decks and porches, and Mayor Ken Thomas inquired whether the footprint of the structure was 4,100 or 4,900-square feet. Houses larger than 4,000 square feet are subject to a special use permit issued by Town Council.
Council members Jeff Winecoff and Loman Scott asked for full-sized house plans. “I can’t determine anything from this, I’m sorry,” Scott said of the figures they were shown.
Winecoff said there appeared to be a bathroom that was not noted as a heated space. “We need a full set of prints,” he said.
The applicant’s attorney apparently agreed to continue the quasi-judicial hearing.
Beach renourishment
Sand from the inlet and Lockwood Folly crossing widener is being placed on the west end of the island in an effort expected to end late this week, said Town Manager David Kelly.
Two speakers questioned the town’s plans for a municipal service district and
the $8.35-million loan the town intends to obtain as a bridge for two sand projects.
By borrowing money, the town can ensure that sand projects happen in a timely manner, officials said. Most of the costs – all hurricane related - will be reimbursed by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Kelly said the first large project will start March 15, with sand going from SE 63rd Street to Middleton Avenue and that project should be finished by April 27. Next winter, the town plans for a second project to move sand onto the strand from Middleton to points west, where there is little to no dry beach at high tide.
Council unanimously agreed to proceed with the municipal service district and loan. Council will need to ratify the process at meetings scheduled for March 23 and April 13. The tax rate for the district for now is zero.
Council agreed to restart a new children’s playground at Middleton Park, fueled in part by a $180,000 state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. The handicap-accessible facility will resemble a large “pirate ship,” to be placed near the existing splash pad.
In other business, council:
n Re-appointed Reece Simmons and Kristy Sapp to the Board of Adjustment;
n Heard that the state building council agreed to town-proposed changes that require sprinkler systems in some dwellings;
n And agreed to make a variety of capital expenditures that were deferred earlier in the budget year because of uncertainty about the COVID-19 virus.