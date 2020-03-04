St. James’ former finance officer has been charged with embezzling thousands from the town.
Alice Jacobsen, 54, of Southport, was charged March 2 with allegedly embezzling $9,168 by altering payroll and writing counter checks to herself, according to an arrest warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
The criminal activities began in September 2019. The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case on February 25.
“Given the charges, the town has no comment while the complaint and pursuit by law enforcement are pending,” said town attorney Grady Richardson. “It’s in the hands of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement.”
On February 4, the St. James Town Council changed the status of Barry Duncan from part-time community center assistant from January 27 to February 2 to part-time interim finance office through an item on the consent agenda.
At its meeting on Tuesday night, the council approved a pay raise for Duncan from $25 to $45 an hour. He will work between 20 to 29 hours a week until the permanent finance officer is trained.
The council members also approved revisions to the job description for the town’s finance officer.
Additionally, the councilors amended its audit contract and changed the report’s due date from October 31, 2019, to May 15, 2020, citing a “finance staff turnover” as its explanation for the modification.
It indicated that it would “hire an experienced finance officer who is competent” to prevent future late filing of audits.