Boiling Spring Lakes intends to add stop signs to Pine Lake Road and other detour roads after residents inveighed against the speeding that has occurred since dams construction began.
Pine Lake Road is a detour from East Boiling Spring Road, which “will stay closed for approximately 30 months, the duration of the project,” City Manager Gordon Hargrove said during the Aug. 1 BSL Board of Commissioners meeting.
The speeding and noise on the detour roads have rankled residents. The posted speed limit on Pine Lake Road – part of which is winding and part of which is a straightaway – is 25 mph. It seems nearly every driver is ignoring the speed limit on that road and other detour roads, according to complaints the city has received and citations police officers have written.
Hargrove said the police department has issued more than 60 citations on detour roads.
“In the last six days alone, 30 citations and warnings have been issued by the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department,” said Hargrove. State Highway Patrol and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also have been enforcing traffic laws.
Police Chief Kevin Smith said that since June 17, “Our police department has responded to 272 calls for service; 80 of those calls for service have been traffic stops on the detour.”
Regarding other options, Hargrove said, “We have not come to a consensus on what is the best path forward.”
“With these stop signs, I’m hoping this is going to slow this traffic down – because there needs to be zero tolerance,” said Mayor Jeff Winecoff,
Lakebed spraying
In response to concerns regarding vegetative overgrowth in the dry lake beds and the inhabitation of the vegetation by rats, mice and snakes, city staff requested information from a professional vegetation management firm who provided the following information with regard to lakebed spraying, Hargrove said.
“Three separate aquatic labeled herbicides would be utilized,” he read during the meeting, “one of which would suppress the sprouting of hardwoods for a minimum of six months. Said products are used in and around water in southeast North Carolina and are labeled for this intended purpose. A landing zone would be needed close to the lake for the aerial application, which could be completed in as little as a day, ‘given good conditions and proper planning.’
“To apply the herbicides to the lakebed perimeter buffer by hand, crews would need to access private properties to effectively access the areas surrounding the lake, which will require permission from each property owner.”
For the next meeting, the board asked for information about the ingredients used in the spraying, the cost of the spraying, and how long it would take to complete.
Founders Day
Because of dams construction work, the inaugural Founders Day has been rescheduled from Aug. 26 at Spring Lake Park to Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the BSL Community Center.
Lake regulations
Upon recommendation of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Board of Commissioners amended sections of the Code of Ordinances.
Among changes is the addition of the following in Section 10-82 — Boating and water skiing: “No person shall operate any boat designed or modified to produce large specially shaped wakes for the purpose of wake boarding, wake surfing or water skiing on any lake within the City of Boiling Spring Lakes.”
Briefs
• Parks and Recreation Director Chris Sims has resigned.
• The board approved establishing Friends of BSL Parks & Recreation, a 501(c)(3) organization, so that it can assist with local fundraising projects and apply for program grants to assist the department.
• The board appointed the following applicants to the Community Appearance Commission: Kathy Curtis for an unexpired term ending April 3, 2026; and Randolph Vernon to a four-year term ending Aug. 1, 2027. The board reappointed Paul Brosseau to the Community Appearance Commission for a four-year term ending July 9, 2027.
• The board appointed Marlene DeFrancesco as second alternate to the Library Commission for an unexpired term ending Nov. 1, 2025.
• BSL Fire Rescue responded to 14 fire calls and 21 EMS calls in July. The new fire department station is on schedule to be completed in mid-February.