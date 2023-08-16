On the night of an expected vote on a proposed conditional zoning text amendment, the big question on people’s minds was simple: Yea or nay?
It turned out to be neither.
Conditional zoning, a political hot potato and the issue that refuses to go away, looks likely to remain a stirring topic of debate in the City of Southport for at least another year. After discussion and debate, the board of aldermen voted to remove the item from its agenda Thursday night and send it back to the planning board to consider an alteration.
The proposed amendment would allow conditional rezoning for residential properties, something that is already available for commercial properties in Southport.
Mayor Pro-Tem/Alderman Karen Mosteller made a motion, calling for a realignment of the proposed conditional zoning process that would require public input to be included in a developer’s application before being sent to the planning board for consideration. The move also drew the support of aldermen John Allen and Robert Carroll in a 3-2 vote. Aldermen Rich Alt and Lowe Davis voted against it. Alderman Tom Lombardi was absent.
The vote came at a marathon meeting that lasted over 3 1/2 hours and drew a large crowd that filled most of the seats at the Southport Community Building. Aldermen heard from five speakers opposed to the proposed amendment before debating it themselves.
“Look around this room,” Karen Rife of Southport said during the public comments. “Be glad these citizens are as passionate about the future of Southport as you all are. We are growing at a rapid pace, and with that questions, concerns regarding managed development are being asked and expressed.”
“… a few questions have still not been answered. Why now?” she asked, holding her arms out to the side with both palms facing up.
Another conditional zoning opponent, Lois Gandy of Southport, walked to the podium and said: “I’m back, even though we’ve come to realize sometimes we just don’t feel like we’re heard, we’re not heard as citizens, but like Tom Petty sings, I won’t back down.”
Her husband, Jim Gandy, followed her up by saying: “Conditional zoning will allow more residential units than what the current zoning allows. That’s the truth, and you can’t deny that.”
Board members said they have heard what those against conditional zoning have had to say, but they have also heard from others who support it.
“I’ve had several citizens contact me and say that they are in favor of CZ,” Allen said. “I actually had one citizen who told me that and he told me he was afraid to express that opinion publicly because he feared retribution from the what I think we ought to admit is a very small number of extremely vociferous opponents to CZ.”
Davis said she would like to wait until the city receives a comprehensive land use master plan proposal to review before considering residential conditional zoning. City officials said the master plan would take 18 to 24 months to complete.
“We are in the dark right now,” Davis said, “stumbling around, thinking, ‘Maybe it will do this; maybe it will do that.’ We don’t have enough information to actually have a truly substantive and responsible discussion.”
Alt said tying conditional zoning to the master plan makes the most sense.
“The comprehensive plan gives you and us the opportunity to discuss what we want the city to look like and feel like,” he said. “It’s at the strategic level, and after we figure that out, then we can look at the tools that we need to get to that plan. If we do conditional zoning now, and there’s no hurry to do it, then we’re gonna have a bunch of patchwork projects all over the city that may not in fact be what the citizens want when we do the comprehensive plan.”
A motion earlier in the evening to remove conditional zoning from the agenda and include it as part of the review of the master plan failed, 3-2. Alt and Davis voted in favor of it.
Carroll said he hasn’t made up his mind yet about conditional zoning.
“I wish it would go away,” he said. “It’s caused us a lot of headaches … However, I’m just as lost as you all are, you know. I’ve got one side that’s telling me it’s the right thing to do and I see all the positive benefits – citizen input, how we tailor the community to be exactly … what we want it to be instead of what someone else makes it.
“I think those are all positive things, but also I understand the fear. You got six people making the decision and that doesn’t feel good, either. So, we do hear you all. We’re listening. I want to have a good conversation and I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere tonight.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said he envisions the contentious matter not returning to the aldermen until 2024 at the earliest.
“I’m going to support this to get it off our plate,” Carroll said of sending conditional zoning back to the planning board. “There’s still a lot to learn about CZ. I feel that we really didn’t accomplish much tonight, but I’m going to vote on this motion.”