Ozen William “Son” Carrier is a World War II veteran.
The Southport resident was stationed aboard the USS Indiana BB-58 battleship from 1942-1945, and through their reunion association, has been interviewed by TV stations and newspapers around the country, and even by local high school students for their history class.
He has also shaken hands with the Secretary of the Navy, and the Vice President of the United States.
He, and several of his family members, are a part of the USS Indiana BB-58 Reunion Association which started in 1956 in Aurora, Illinois. The first reunion Carrier attended was with his fellow USS Indiana shipmate and Southport resident, Reese Swan, in 1990 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Swan passed away in 2016.
Carrier, who will turn 97 on January 5, 2021, didn’t talk about his time in service when his daughters were growing up.
His daughter, Diane McKeithan, didn’t know much about the gatherings until she started attending them in 2005.
“He asked me to go,” she said, and so she and her husband Bobby McKeithan, went to Washington, D.C. with Son and Otelia and Reese Swan and his family.
“I think the whole Swan family went!” McKeithan said.
Diane was in awe of all the people at that first reunion she attended.
“There were bus loads (of people),” she remembers. They went on a paddleboat ride, had a banquet dinner and visited U.S. Navy museums and memorials.
The reunions take place in the fall most years, and take the men and their family members all over the country. They fly to reunions that are too far to drive, and in 2013 the Carriers, daughter Diane and husband Bobby, along with family friends Shaaron and Lee Aldridge drove to Wilson and took the train to Washington D.C. Reese Swan and daughters Patti Gail Price and Mary Dee Harrington also joined in on the adventure.
McKeithan recalls her parents making a six-week cross-country motorhome trip with Reese and Delores Swan to attend the 1998 reunion in Tacoma, Washington.
At the 2015 reunion in Branson, Missouri, the USS Santa Fe battleship reunion was also taking place at the same time as the USS Indiana’s gathering. The two groups joined together for an afternoon of fellowship and telling “tall tales”
“It was the most I ever heard Daddy talk about his time during the war,” she says.
Time on the USS Indiana
Carrier enlisted March 1, 1942 in Raleigh, and attended boot camp at Norfolk Naval Training Station. He went to the ship from bootcamp, stepping onboard on April 30, 1942 at age 18, when the USS Indiana was commissioned as BB-58. After speed trials, shakedown (training and testing), Indiana departed Hampton Roads, Virginia on November 9, 1942, going through the Panama Canal and headed southwest into the Pacific toward the Tonga Islands. The Indiana steamed to Peal Harbor on October 21, 1943, and departed November 11 with the support forces designated for the invasion of the Gilbert Islands. The battleship protected the carriers which supported the Marines during the brutal fight for Tarawa. Then late in January 1944, she bombarded Kwajalein for eight days prior to the Marshall Island landings on February 1. While maneuvering to refuel destroyers that night, the Indiana collided with battleship USS Washington BB-56. Temporary repairs to her starboard side were made at Majuro, and she arrived Pearl Harbor on February 13 for additional work. Carrier has called the smash-up with the USS Washington, which sliced a hole 20-feet deep in the ship, the “worst disaster the ship had during the war”.
Carrier left the USS Indiana in the summer of 1945 while refueling after shelling Okinawa to attend Advanced Fire Control School in Anacostia, Maryland. He was honorably discharged December 1, 1945 and received nine battle stars. He returned home to Southport safely and soon after married his wife of 73 years, Otelia Simmons Carrier.
Carrier says that his most memorable experiences during service were the collision with the USS Washington, typhoons and kamikaze attacks. “Daddy said he joined the Navy because it was time - America was at war,” McKeithan said.
Passing down traditions
McKeithan has been to reunions in Washington, D.C., Branson, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Fall River, Massachusetts, Savannah, Georgia, Reno, Nevada, Newport News, Virginia, and Port Canaveral, Florida. Some locations have been visited by the group more than once.
The Reunion Association was invited to attend the christening and commissioning ceremonies of the USS Indiana SSN 789, a nuclear powered Virginia class attack submarine named for the USS Indiana Battleships BB-1 and BB-58 and the state of Indiana.
The 2017 Christening Ceremony was held in Newport News, Virginia, where Carrier and his fellow USS Indiana shipmates were in attendance along with hundreds of others. That day, they met Vice President Mike Pence.
At the 2018 Commissioning Ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida, Carrier’s two daughters and their husbands, three of his grandsons and one great-grandson attended with him. Carrier and most of the party also toured the submarine.
At the 2019 Indianapolis reunion, there were only seven veterans in attendance, which is why the USS Indiana reunion committee plans to dissolve its committee and transfer it to the sailors of the USS Indiana SSN-789.
“Every year there are fewer people,” McKeithan said, but the veterans and their families had agreed to keep meeting for as long as they could while preparing to pass down their traditions to the younger crew.
Until 2019 the USS Indiana BB-58 was the longest continuous battleship reunion. Years ago the men and their wives went on their own to the reunions, but as they grew older they have been able to attend with the assistance of family members, and some have taken an active part in the planning and execution of the yearly events like McKeithan.
Since the group’s last trip to Washington, D.C in 2013, McKeithan has served as its Secretary. She sends out the reunion newsletters and has assisted with planning and coordinating the annual trips.
“I take photos of everything,” said McKeithan. She also keeps in touch with other families a lot, especially through social media.
Each reunion was different and unique, depending on the location - some were exhausting with so much planned, others were more fun with shows and entertainment.
Every year during the days-long event, the group lays a wreath and tolls the bell for shipmates who have passed away since the year before’s get-together. And in earlier years, to raise money for those who may not be financially able to attend, members of the group donated items and held a raffle every year when they met. In the last couple of years, they have raised money by matching pledges.
“We have made lasting friendships with many shipmates and their families, and had so many opportunities because of the reunion association,” McKeithan said.
McKeithan knows everyone who has attended several of the reunions by name. She can look at a group photo from a reunion, point at people and say, “That’s Mr. Wright, he lives in Massachusetts. There’s Mr. Barber, he lives in Oregon. Mr. Jordan in Arkansas. There is Penny and her dad from Ohio. “They’re from all over.”
And, she says, all of the reunions have been fun. “We’ve been privileged to do things we would not have otherwise been able to do,” said McKeithan. Like when, during the government shutdown in 2013, the reunion was being held in Washington D.C. On learning the veterans were in the city, Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana made it so the National World War II Veterans Memorial could be opened so they and their families were able to visit. Donnelly was there, shaking hands with the Veterans.
On top of the traveling, there are the friends that have been made.
“I guess I never really knew much about it until I went,” said McKeithan. She added that none of the men ever talk about it too much when they get together, but that she’s sure they think about what happened. And she is sure that she has gained a vast amount of knowledge - and even more memories - from these opportunities.
“I’ve learned a lot, and I’ve met a lot of good people,” she says, and is thankful for these experiences.
When her dad is wearing one of his USS Indiana hats people thank him - whether it’s at the mall, in a restaurant, or on an airplane. Strangers who are walking by the Carrier’s home in downtown Southport will see the Navy flag waving in the yard and say, “Thank you for your service!”
“When people thank him for his service, he feels like he made a difference,” says his daughter.