The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament was held Oct. 6-8 at Dutchman Creek Park. Despite a week’s postponement due to Hurricane Ian, the tournament attracted 358 boats from four states and 113 cities within North Carolina with an estimated 1,600 anglers. The tournament awarded close to $300,000 in cash prize.
With their single-engine vessel, Tailgrabber, Capt. Michael Hayes and his crew – friend Ted Wendt, wife Susan Hayes, and granddaughter Eva Hayes of Thomasville – took first place in the tournament with a 42.30-pound king mackerel. They won a total of $51,051 for their efforts.
Hayes has missed fishing in the U.S. Open only a couple of times since he started in 1997. He and his family live in Thomasville, but they have a home at Oak Island too (his boat stays in his driveway on the island) and he’s familiar with the local waters.
Hayes and his crew fished both Friday and Saturday.
He has placed in the top 10 twice before – one time in third place and the other time in ninth. If this year’s tournament placement was based on the first day, Hayes and his crew’s outlook didn’t look good.
On Friday, they caught a 30-pound cobia. That’s an OK size for a king mackerel - not a winning size, but OK. An average adult Cobia weighs 100 pounds, so this one was a little small.
But we’re talking about kings here, so Hayes and the Tailgrabber crew didn’t catch any on Friday, but around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday they were heading away from the Caswell Beach checkout point to go throw a cast net and get live bait – to catch king mackerel.
After they got the bait, Hayes said, “We went four miles out to a spot I like.”
It was there that around 10 a.m. the winning fish was hooked.
Hayes said it took about 20 minutes to get it in the boat.
“It went for a pretty long run,” he said. “We knew we had a big fish.”
Scales didn’t open until 11 a.m. and the crew returned to weigh the king around 11:30 a.m. Mike says they knew they were in first place once it was weighed, and then they went back out to fish.
“That was such a long three hours,” he said.
Hayes participated in the additional categories for Single Engine and Lady Angler, which increased the prize money. He received $25,000 in guaranteed money for first place and the Tournament within the Tournament winnings bumped up the total prize cash to over $51,000. He said the winnings will be split between the crew members and the remainder will be added to his two grandchildren’s college funds.
He also said he’s planning to participate next year.
“Weather permitting,” he added.
Second place team, God’s Grace, led by Britton Bass of Maiden, brought in a king mackerel weighing 38.60 pounds, which won them a combined total of $38,847.
Daddy Let Me Drive, led by Capt. Ryan McDade of Wilmington, landed a king weighing in at 36.45 lbs., which won them third place and $15,719.
The winners are determined by the weight of the fish; however, the total prize money is determined by the number of additional categories the anglers choose to enter in the tournament. Capt. Aaron Wilkinson, from Bahama, N.C., and crew of Wahooligans weighed in a 30.25 lb. king, winning them 11th place in the tournament but, due to additional categories, their total winnings added up to $43,500.
“Overall the tournament was a great success, especially with a postponement due to a hurricane,” said Karen Sphar, Executive Vice President of the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce. “We were delighted to see so many junior anglers in this year’s (tournament) as this is a good indication of a bright future for the sport.
“We appreciate everyone who participated in the tournament – from the anglers who fished it, to the sponsors, vendors and volunteers who helped make it happen and, of course, our tournament planning committee and Board of Directors led by Tim Tippett.”
This was the third year the tournament was held at Dutchman Creek Park. Tournament officials worked with Brunswick County Parks & Recreation officials to secure permits to allow temporary dockage at the park. American Marine Construction provided the dock for offloading, Rusty Hooks Dockside Grill provided a location for anglers to reboard their boats after weighing in, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office provided traffic control on the water.
The U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on the East Coast and has a $2 million economic impact on the region. It is held annually the first week of October and is an event of the Southport Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce.
Full tournament results are available at www.usopenkmt.com, video of the weigh-ins can be found at www.usopenkmtlive.com and photos from the weekend are available at the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament Facebook page.
Here are the top winners of guaranteed cash prizes from the 2022 Open:
$25,000 42.30 – Tailgrabber – Michael Hayes – Thomasville
$10,000 38.60 – God’s Grace – Britton J. Bass – Maiden
$5,000 36.45 – Daddy Let Me Drive – Ryan McDade – Wilmington
$2,500 36.10 – Yabba Dabba Doo – Peter Hershaft – Ocean Isle
$1,500 33.75 – Anglers Marine – Wes Hamilton – Supply
$1,400 32.95 – Layed Back – Larry Laye – Southport
$1,300 32.25 – Hammer Down – Austin Henderson – Wilmington
$1,200 31.55 – Sabrina Marie – Frank Hogan – Hope Mills
$1,100 31.00 – Seaquail – Inman Coleman – North Augusta, S.C.
$1,000
- 30.75 – Slainte – Kieran Aab – Wilmington
- 30.25 – Wahooligans –Aaron Wilkinson – Bahama, N.C.
- 29.90 – Tigers Eye – Steve Autry – Pineville
- 29.60 – Change Order – Jonathan Clifton – Selma
- 29.05 – Liquor Box – Gardner Welty – Wilmington
- 28.65 – Big Bad Wolf – Stacy Wester – Wilmington
$800
- 28.45 – Tsunami Tackle – Zach Ryba – Winnabow
- 28.00 – Jamaican Me Crazy – Will Bridges – Hampstead
- 27.80 – King Creecher – Dennis McCracken – Shelby
- 27.40 – Beeracuda – Tim Gray – Wilmington
- 27.20 – Fill The Box – Scott Swett – Ocean Isle Beach
$600
- 26.80 – Scalebound – Jeff Cunningham – N. Myrtle Beach
- 26.60 – Megs Marlin – Gordon Davis Jr. – Southport
- 26.60 – Screamin Deacon – Mark Denning – Emerald Isle
- 26.50 – Back-Lash – Eris Jones – Sneads Ferry
- 26.30 – Spread M Wide – Michael Wright – Southport
$500
- 26.25 – Rasta Rocket – Derek Savage – Coats
- 25.75 – Parley – Joshua Cannon – Monroe
- 25.55 – Complete Cleaning – Cody Pyatte – Supply
- 25.55 – Caroilian – Jacob Hewett – Shallotte
- 25.10 – Tidal Marine – Chris Lovell –Southport
- 24.85 – Malarkey – Webb White – Holden Beach
- 24.75 – Mands Life – Mark McGarity – Holden Beach
- 24.45 – Reel Shenanigans – Brian Matthews – Supply
- 24.25 – Screaming Reels – Terry James Efrid – Supply
- 24.05 – Sir Reel – Bryan Warner – Supply
- 24.00 – Contend This! – Anthony Woodell – Ocean Isle
- 23.70 – Greenville Loop Seafood – J. Scott – Wilmington
- 23.60 – Nauti Lady – Andy Broadwell – Southport
- 23.55 – Frayed Knot II – Jeff Smith – Wilmington
- 23.40 – Reelality – James Harrison – Holden Beach
- 23.20 – Seas the Moment – Tom Rechichar – Bolivia
- 23.00 – Mining My Bidness – Charles Permenter – Little River
- 22.90 – Heavy C’s – Claude Bridger – Wilmington
- 22.90 – Family Tradition – Bryant Bedingfield – Charlotte
- 22.75 – The Warren G – Robert Warren Gilmor – Oak Island
- 22.60 – Hot Rod – Brett Barnes – Wilmington
- 22.20 – Fish Stix – John Floyd – Wilmington
- 21.95 – Cattitude Adjustment – Shawn Evans – Wilmington
- 21.65 – Bait Switch – Justin Conrad – Greensboro
- 21.60 – Ken’s Crew – Christian Conrad – Charlotte
- 21.60 – Fishin’ Physician – Dr. Kendall Suh – Ocean Isle
- 21.50 – Marvelous – Kevin Boyd – Indian Trail
- 21.40 – Reel Addiction – Cale Hedrick – Lexington
- 21.30 – On Point/Miss La – Robby Brown – Wilmington
- 21.25 – Capt. Clint – Clint Knox – Bolivia