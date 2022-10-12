Tailgrabber wins U.S. Open

Photo by Morgan Harper

Capt. Michael Hayes and the Tailgrabber crew grabbed first place and a total of $51,051 in cash prizes for their 42.30-pound king mackerel in this year’s U.S. Open King Mackerel tournament held Oct. 6-8. Pictured are, from left, granddaughter Eva Hayes, wife Susan Hayes, Capt. Hayes and friend Ted Wendt.

 

The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament was held Oct. 6-8 at Dutchman Creek Park. Despite a week’s postponement due to Hurricane Ian, the tournament attracted 358 boats from four states and 113 cities within North Carolina with an estimated 1,600 anglers. The tournament awarded close to $300,000 in cash prize. 

With their single-engine vessel, Tailgrabber, Capt. Michael Hayes and his crew – friend Ted Wendt, wife Susan Hayes, and granddaughter Eva Hayes of Thomasville – took first place in the tournament with a 42.30-pound king mackerel. They won a total of $51,051 for their efforts.   

