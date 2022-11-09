A group of Southport residents who unofficially call themselves the “Indigo 7” publicly released their findings during a public meeting held last Thursday regarding a project that could permanently change the face – and size – of Southport.
“Voice of the Citizens,” an event held Nov. 3, hosted by the group “No High-Density Southport,” made up of Indigo 7 members, offered Southport citizens a chance to see results of a community-wide online survey they conducted last month that focused on issues people care the most about when it comes to the proposed Indigo Plantation Phase II Project. The gathering, held at Trinity United Methodist Church, attracted a diverse crowd of citizens, public officials and developers.
Lack of city outreach
Members of Indigo 7 took turns sharing information from the survey, as well as results from various studies that looked into different aspects of the project’s potential impact.
“We’re under no illusions that nothing is going to ever be built in this space,” said Rebecca Kelly. “We want to help guide the conversation and really get citizen input in a way that is going to make this project something that will not negatively affect our way of living in Southport.”
The event started with an overall summary of Indigo Phase II. Francesca Slaughter said the project has the potential to “double the size” of the city and that such expansion would hurt the local quality of life, strain already vulnerable infrastructure and damage the coastal environment.
“We’re all addressing the city’s minimal efforts, to date, to gather opinions from the community on this massive project which has the potential to crush Southport as we know it forever,” said Slaughter.
“Voice of the Citizens” stemmed from what Indigo 7 members felt was a lack of public outreach by the City of Southport. A survey on Indigo Phase II appeared on the city’s website in April and garnered 36 responses in the six months since it was published.
No High-Density Southport conducted its own survey in October and generated 530 responses in 28 days. Indigo 7 member Agnes McGeever said the survey focused on three questions related to zoning, asking citizens: if they were against the proposed Planned Urban Development (PUD) zoning, which would increase the project’s density; if they supported commercial rezoning; and what kind of zoning would be acceptable. More than 90% of respondents said they were against PUD rezoning and 87% opposed commercial rezoning. A majority of citizens (45%) who took the survey favored single- and two-family home zoning. Of the 346 acres that make up Indigo Phase II, 85% is in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and 15% is in Southport. The property is currently zoned R-20 in the ETJ but the developers – East West Partners and Bald Head Island Limited – want it rezoned to PUD and for the entire parcel to be annexed into the city.
“We’re not saying you cannot build,” said McGeever. “We’re not saying you can’t do R-20. They have a permit for R-20 in the ETJ. We cannot stop that, and we’re ok with that. We’re not telling them they can’t do what’s been approved.
“We are questioning the zoning, not the R-20 that’s been approved.”
Survey a first step
Lois Gandy spoke to attendees about the environmental impact of the development and said the loss of pervious surfaces from such a large project would have negative impacts on the area. Gandy said Indigo Phase II will affect tree coverage, the wetlands and the amount of stormwater runoff. Of the 210 acres that have been talked about being developed, Gandy said, 75% will be impervious coverage.
“Let that sink in for a minute,” said Gandy. “That’s a little disturbing … Where does all of that stormwater go? It just seems logical that we need an environmental study. The land will be deforested and leave almost no habitable land for the current wildlife.”
Karen Rife then presented financial data showing the difference in profits for the developers if they were to choose to keep the property R-20. According to Rife’s projections, keeping the R-20 zoning results in 569 total units compared to the initial proposal of 1,500 units, and creates a minimal fiscal benefit of $328,000.
“That’s part of this conversation,” said Kelley. “We’re trying to help find where people are comfortable, and the survey was a first step. Getting citizen input is the next step. It’s not a ‘one and done’ process. Much like the developers need to take time to figure out what they are going to do, we need time on the citizenry side to make sure that we’re doing it in a way that we can support something going in there. It’s a process.”
Kelley told the crowd the biggest thing the group is hearing over and over again is not rezoning out of the R-20 zoning, which is a little over two houses per acre.
“With a PUD, which is what the initial proposal was, it would put roughly six houses per acre, and that’s really a big impact on the city infrastructure and the way that we live in Southport,” said Kelley.
The Southport Board of Aldermen met with a development attorney in closed session on Tuesday, and developers East West Partners and Bald Head Island Limited (who withdrew their initial application in September) are expected to meet with city staff and attorneys to seek guidance prior to resubmitting its application.
Per the city’s UDO, the rezoning application must be submitted concurrently with the PUD master plan, including property use and development standards.