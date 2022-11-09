A group of Southport residents who unofficially call themselves the “Indigo 7” publicly released their findings during a public meeting held last Thursday regarding a project that could permanently change the face – and size – of Southport.

“Voice of the Citizens,” an event held Nov. 3, hosted by the group “No High-Density Southport,” made up of Indigo 7 members, offered Southport citizens a chance to see results of a community-wide online survey they conducted last month that focused on issues people care the most about when it comes to the proposed Indigo Plantation Phase II Project. The gathering, held at Trinity United Methodist Church, attracted a diverse crowd of citizens, public officials and developers.